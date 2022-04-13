When is a pizza oven not a pizza oven? When Jinny’s in Newton Centre tries something new.

“I think part of the reason you probably end up a chef is because we all have a little bit of ADD –– you can’t sit still,” Reichert said. “It’s an opportunity to try something different, play with the oven, cook other things out of it.”

Reichert, who is also head chef, and her business partner, Dave Punch, decided to reutilize their blue-tiled oven for dishes other than pizza for dinner on April 4. Reichert said she wanted to push the limits of what her restaurant could offer.

A year after opening during the pandemic, co-owner Lydia Reichert and her pizzeria squad have established their Italian restaurant Jinny’s as a Newton Centre staple.

House-made focaccia, Maine-scallop crudo, smoked lamb sausage and baked artichoke rotola were all part of the specialized menu and made in the pizza oven that evening. Usually firing at 700 degrees, Reichert said, she brought the oven’s temperature down to experiment with the cooking technique.

Since graduating culinary school and moving to Boston in 2004, Reichert said, she has always been chasing what’s next and described how she made a name for herself within a male-dominated industry.

“You have to assert yourself and you have to be strong — and you have to be opinionated,” Reichert said. “You just have to be sure of yourself and ride it out.”

Reichert and Punch said opening during the pandemic was challenging as they had almost all takeout orders at the time. But they’ve been happy to see a regular customer base build as more pandemic restrictions have been lifted in Newton.

“It feels really good to see people’s faces and not just be jacking all your food into a box,” Punch said. “I’m always happier when people are eating in person.”

The customers seem to agree. When Reichert sent the RSVP email for the April 4 special dining event, she said, all the seats were booked within 40 minutes.

“The restaurant’s pretty darn small so if it wasn’t sold out we would be in trouble, but it’s exciting stuff,” Punch said. “Good to spread our wings a little bit and have some fun with some food.”

Newton resident and Jinny’s regular Tricia Rivera got a spot that night and said she has been a loyal customer to Punch’s previous restaurants –– Buttonwood, Sycamore, and Little Big Diner.

“They seem to be fitting in really well,” Rivera said. “They’re filling a need.”

Although the pepperoni pizza and spiedini-ea bites are her go-to’s, Rivera said she was excited to try the alternative dishes Reichert and Punch had come up with.

With the pizza oven central to the restaurant, the Jinny’s team had the chance to chat with customers in the buzzing dining room –– an opportunity Reichert hoped to create in the space.

Reichert said her grandmother, Jinny, is this restaurant’s namesake and has been a core inspiration for her culinary endeavors.

“She was an incredible host and that warm and welcoming atmosphere is what I wanted to create and bring back,” Reichert said. “There was a 22-seat table in the dining room, and whoever she passed by was always welcome.”

Reichert said she got her start in the kitchen by helping her grandmother cook for all the guests.

The Monday night menu was a success, Reichert and Punch said, and they hope to host four to five similar events throughout the year. They said they plan to continue experimenting with what else can be made in the wood fired oven.

“It’s our way of playing, trying something new and being excited about food,” Reichert said.

Belle Fraser and Charlotte Howard can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.