Will an endowment tax on Rhode Island’s private colleges work, and how much could it bring in?

The bill, sponsored by Representative David Morales, a Providence Democrat, would allow municipalities where these institutions are located to impose a tax of up to 2 percent on each endowment. Across all eight private, nonprofit schools this tax would impact, up to $173.4 million could start flowing into host cities annually.

PROVIDENCE — Industry leaders and university officials in Rhode Island were outraged after a bipartisan slate of lawmakers recently introduced a bill that would allow host cities to impose taxes on endowments on private, nonprofit institutions of higher education.

All revenues from this tax would be restricted to only be used for the public school district of that municipality, according to the bill’s sponsors. In the capital city, the tax could generate up to $160 million just for Providence public schools if each school in the city was taxed at the maximum, which is 2 percent of their endowment.

Dan Egan, president of the Association of Independent Colleges & Universities of Rhode Island, said endowments are largely made up of donor funds, which are “tied to donor intent,” among other fund sources. He said it’s the obligation of the university to spend it as the donor pleases, and having an endowment tax on what could be donor funds could impact local fundraising.

Egan quipped, “Will donors who want to give to Rhode Island’s universities then give right over the border, to say UMass Dartmouth?”

Liz Clark, vice president of policy and research at the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO), said its actually state laws that guide and protect donor’s agreements with institutions to care and manage for the funds to support its charitable purpose.

While there hasn’t been a state tax on endowments yet, the wealthiest private colleges and universities do have a federal endowment tax. In a tax reform package that former President Trump signed in 2017, schools have to pay a 1.4 percent tax on their net investment income if their endowment is worth at least $500,000 per student. But that’s a federal tax, and revenue generated from that tax will fluctuate from one year to the next depending on market conditions and investments.

NACUBO, Liz Clark wrote in an email, is “strongly opposed to the federal endowment excise tax because it diminishes charitable resources available for financial aid, research, academic support, public service, and innovation.”

Universities were outraged by the federal tax in 2017, as were higher education institutions in Rhode Island after lawmakers introduced their plans for a local tax that would allow host cities to impose a tax of up to 2 percent on a school’s endowment. But foundations have long paid an either 1 percent or 2 percent tax on net investment income. As of 2019, all foundations would have to pay a standard 1.39 percent tax on net investment income.

So these endowment taxes are similar to how the government has long taxed private foundations.

A look at Brown and its $6.9 billion endowment

Brown, which just started having to pay this tax to the federal government, generated a 51.5 percent return on its endowment in 2021. The university is now subject to the excise tax for the current fiscal year 2022 and will be based on this year’s realized gains (which won’t be reported until this fiscal year closes). Brown’s endowment stands at approximately $796,000 per student.

Brown’s $6.9 billion endowment is by far the highest in Rhode Island and generated a more than 50 percent return in 2021, but yet, is the lowest in the Ivy League. Ten years prior to its record-breaking gains, in 2010, the school reported a $2.3 billion endowment and in 2001, a $1.4 billion endowment.

Yet Brown’s endowment is invested globally in stocks, bonds, private companies, and real assets. And against 134 peer colleges and universities, as reported by Cambridge Associates, Brown’s endowment has achieved a top ventile (in the top 5 percent) ranking over 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods.

Payouts from the endowment are used in a variety of ways, and contribute annually to Brown’s operating budget ($194 million in 2021, which supported student scholarships, scientific research, payouts from the Fund for the Education of the Children of Providence, and “many other strategic priorities”) through more than 3,000 discrete accounts established for a wide variety of purposes, said Brian Clark, a university spokesman.

In most cases, other than the “unrestricted funds” — which is just shy of $1 million — which, by law, must be used for the original purpose designated by the donor who made the original gift. Clark said a significant portion (about 32 percent in 2021) from the fund goes to Brown’s financial aid budget each year.

Clark said endowment funds are spent on critical work that benefits both Providence and the state of Rhode Island, and opposes any effort to tax the fund.

“Endowments are not kept in reserve to be drawn on only occasionally or on a rainy day. In fact, the collection of thousands of restricted, donor-designated funds that makes up an endowment supports a significant and growing portion of our operations, providing a bulk of annual revenues, and enabling us to make a positive impact,” he said in an email to the Globe.

He said the university injects more than $200 million in research spending into the local economy annually and has invested more than $225 million to the Jewelry District. The school is also a top employer, including for the 4,700 local residents who work there.

But Charlie Eaton, a sociology professor at the University of California, Merced, studies endowments and said there’s nothing about endowments that make this tax “infeasible.”

“There’s an argument that these institutions benefit from public infrastructure and state and local government resources. So they should be making substantial contributions through taxes or other agreements,” said Eaton, who recently authored “Bankers in the Ivory Tower: The Troubling Rise of Financiers in US Higher Education. “Especially if these schools are not providing an education to many local students [from Rhode Island] from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds.”

During the 2021-22 academic year, 405 undergraduate students are from Rhode Island, which is about 6.6 percent of Brown undergraduates from the US, according to Clark.

The proposed tax, led by Representative Morales, was the second piece to new legislation that he said would “hold [these institutions] more financially accountable to the communities that host them.” In addition to taxing endowments, Morales also introduced a bill that would allow host cities to charge property taxes on currently tax-exempt institutions of higher education.

Providence City Councilman John Goncalves, who is a two-time Brown alum and supports both bills, said while local universities contribute in “innumerable ways,” their simultaneous harm is never quantified, from their strains and demands on limited city services, demolition of historic housing stock, impact on rising rents and property taxes, and their historic displacement of people who once lived in the communities the institutions are seemingly taking over.

These proposed taxes “can enable us to compel our universities to deepen their commitments and ensure that we’re alleviating the overwhelming burden that our taxpayers have been bearing the brunt of for far too long,” Goncalves said.

Are other states implementing an endowment tax?

Other states have played with the idea of taxing large endowments in the past.

In 2018, former Massachusetts Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez proposed a 1.6 percent tax on all private nonprofit college endowments over $1 billion. The proposal would have impacted nine institutions at the time, and it would have raised about $1 billion in annual revenue, which Gonzalez also proposed using for K-12 education, but also for public higher education and public transit budgets. But Gonzalez lost to Governor Charlie Baker in the general election, and an endowment tax in Massachusetts never came to fruition.

Eaton at Merced said other states, like Connecticut, have also proposed similar taxes but none have passed into law.

In some cases, Eaton said, proposals for these sorts of taxes have resulted in new agreements between a wealthy institution and their host state or city. Brown does pay $4.4 million into two Memorandums of Understanding, but both are set to expire in 2023.

“For a place like Brown to be exempt [from the endowment tax], they would need to significantly increase the number of students they are enrolling from disadvantaged backgrounds and from Rhode Island,” said Eaton, who offered the University of California Berkley as an example, which has a higher percentage of undergraduate students who receive Pell Grants than the combined Ivy League. “Those could be standards [the state] could require to be exempt.

“These schools and their leaders have a lot of pull and influence in their communities. As such prestigious, world-renown institutions, they’ve avoided these taxes,” said Eaton. “Yet this [endowment] tax is in line with a shift in how we think about elite schools and their endowments... And how they need to pay more.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.