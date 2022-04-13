Here’s what you need to know about the extension of the mask requirement for public transportation

The CDC announced that it was extending for 15 days , through May 3, the nationwide mask requirement for planes and other public transportation such as trains, subways, buses, and ferries. The mandate , intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, was set to expire April 18.

You’ll still have to wear a mask for another couple of weeks on planes and other public transportation, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. Here’s a quick rundown, compiled from Globe wire and major media reports, on the latest developments.

What was the reason?

Advertisement

Federal officials have been casting a wary eye at an uptick in COVID-19 cases nationally, which was expected due to the arrival of the more-infectious Omicron subvariant, BA.2. How big the increases will get is unknown, though multiple experts have said they don’t expect a major surge.

CDC said it wanted more time to evaluate the situation. “CDC continues to monitor the spread of the Omicron variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases. Since early April, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of cases in the U.S.,” the agency said in a statement. “In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC Order will remain in place at this time.”

What do the airlines think of the mandate?

Airlines were on board with masking early in the pandemic, even before the federal mandate was imposed by President Biden in January 2021. The airlines saw masks and other measures such as blocking off middle seats as ways to reassure anxious passengers that flying was safe.

Now, citing progress against the pandemic, the airlines say it’s time to drop the mandate. And they’re being joined by the travel and hotel industries and US Chamber of Commerce.

Advertisement

In a joint letter to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha last week, the industries urged the government to eliminate both the mask mandate and a requirement for pre-departure testing for vaccinated passengers traveling to the United States., saying that it would “help America reach its full economic potential by helping industries hit hard by the pandemic to fully recover.”

Major unions that represent flight attendants and TSA employees have declined to take a stance on the mask mandate.

What do public transit officials think?

A number of public transit officials told Bloomberg News before the CDC announcement they were preparing to run their systems without enforcing the mask rule if that becomes the guidance from the federal government.

How is this playing out in Washington?

The Biden administration has been under pressure from Republicans to lift the mask requirement. Last week, Republican leaders on the House and Senate transportation committees reiterated their call for the president to “rescind or decline to extend the mask mandate.” Last month, 21 mostly Republican-led states sued the government seeking to end the mask requirement.

Most congressional Democrats have continued to support the requirement, The Associated Press reported. In a letter to the CDC and TSA last month calling for the CDC to consider extending the requirement, US Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts said that the “virus continues to pose a threat to the public, particularly for seniors, the immunocompromised, and individuals with disabilities. The emergence of a new and even more transmissible variant only confirms that COVID remains a serious, ongoing danger.”

Advertisement

What does the American public think about the transportation mask mandate?

Americans are evenly divided over keeping the rule, according to a poll in mid-March by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The poll found that 51 percent wanted the mandate to expire and 48 percent said it should remain in place. Given the poll’s margin of error, that’s effectively a tie. Democrats and vaccinated people were more likely to support extending the mandate, while Republicans and the unvaccinated were more likely to oppose an extension.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.