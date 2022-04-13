Texas to halt truck inspections at one point in the border

But that would not bring relief to idling truckers stacked up elsewhere along Texas’ 1,200-mile border, including in cities where backups have lasted for more than 12 hours, and frustrated truckers have blocked bridges in protest. That includes the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, which has been effectively closed since Monday by trucker protests.

The two-term Republican said he was only ending inspections at one international bridge after announcing what he described as an agreement for more enhanced security with Nuevo Leon Gov. Samuel García, whose Mexican state is across the border from Laredo.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday defied mounting pressure to immediately end truck inspections that have gridlocked the US-Mexico border for days, saying that despite miles-long backups and spoiled produce, he would not rescind his new order at all bridges until he gets more assurances of security.

Abbott said he hoped officials in the three other Mexican states that border Texas would follow Nuevo Leon and also promise more security.

The inspections created hours-long delays at a border that handles more than $400 billion in trade annually, prompting Mexican truckers to block a key bridge in protest. Abbott has been criticized on both sides of the border from politicians and business groups who said the move was a political stunt with potentially serious economic consequences.

On Wednesday, the White House, US Customs and Border Protection, and trucking groups said that Abbott’s policy was creating a multi-mile backup of commercial vehicles carrying perishable fruits, vegetables, and other products.

The policy forces trucks to submit to a state inspection after a federal inspection once they cross the border.

The delays have raised concerns that a US economy already experiencing inflation and supply shortages could face an entirely new set of problems, potentially driving up prices on certain products and making other items even more scarce.

Freight operators are panicking about the ramifications of the delays, as much of the United States’ produce this time of year is imported from Mexico. Abbott said last week that the ‘’enhanced safety inspections’' of all commercial vehicles were necessary because federal officials were not stopping drugs and criminals from entering the United States. Now, trucking officials say, little is entering the country at all.

‘’This isn’t a regional issue, or that the city of Laredo is not getting their produce at grocery stores,’’ said John Esparza, president of the Texas Trucking Association. ‘’We are seeing delays that will be felt across the country. There are a half a dozen divisions of trucking [affected]. There’s the refrigerated segment of trucking, there’s household goods, forestry, fuel tankers, commodities for trade goods — this is about General Motors, Ford, and everything coming out of Mexico, our trade partner.’’

Strawberries, asparagus, avocados, tomatoes, and other spring favorites are sitting in lines of refrigerated trucks many miles long as growers and shippers scramble to reroute and grocers hustle to find products from elsewhere to avoid empty shelves in the run-up to the Easter and Passover holidays.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Abbott’s ‘’unnecessary and redundant’' inspections of trucks at ports of entry between Texas and Mexico have disrupted food and automobile supply chains, delayed manufacturing, affected jobs, and further raised prices for American families. She said that trucks are facing delays exceeding five hours at some border crossings and that commercial traffic has dropped by as much as 60 percent.

‘’The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and Customs and Border Protection’s ability to do its job should not be obstructed,’’ Psaki said. ‘’Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs and the livelihoods of hard-working American families.’’

CBP issued its own statement, saying that delays have become extreme. It said the commercial wait time at the Pharr port of entry had grown from 63 minutes to 320 minutes, with a 35 percent drop in traffic. The Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, which typically averages a 26-minute wait, had ‘’reached a peak wait of 300 minutes and has seen over a 60 percent drop in commercial traffic.’’

The governor’s plan to have state officials scrutinize each truck meant up to 80 percent of perishable fruits and vegetables have been unable to cross since Friday, said Lance Jungmeyer, president of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

This is causing losses of millions of dollars a day for employers and employees, who have been idled, he said, with customers unable to load products from their Texas suppliers. It also means transportation shortages are increasing as available trucks are stuck waiting in line to cross the border, all of which will continue to drive up the price of produce at American grocery stores.

‘’These trucks are already inspected by Customs and Border Protection — scanned and X-rayed and drug-dog sniffed,’’ Jungmeyer said. ‘’These new inspections are redundant. At numerous ports of entry — Laredo, Pharr, Eagle Pass, and others — Mexican drivers are starting to protest.’’

The line for trucks to cross at the Pharr bridge has been reported at up to seven or eight miles long, said Rod Sbragia, vice chair of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas and director of sales and marketing for Tricar Sales, a grower and shipper of Mexican produce. He said between 2,000 and 3,000 trucks stand nose to tail waiting for entry. Refrigerated trucks, he said, have about six or seven days of fuel to run their refrigeration units. After that, spoilage is certain.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.