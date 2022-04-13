Warren, Chu press IRS on increase in audits of low-income households

“We know the IRS suffers from underfunding, and we are working to secure substantial, permanent funding so the IRS can take on the tax cheating of giant corporations and the ultra-wealthy,” the progressives Chu and Warren wrote in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News. “But, we also urge you to move swiftly to end the targeting of low-income Americans, in line with the administration’s commitment.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Judy Chu of California asked IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig to explain a rise in audits of those earning less than $25,000, which is at odds with Biden’s policy of not increasing tax examinations for those earning less than $400,000.

Two congressional Democrats are pressing the Internal Revenue Service for more details about why the audit rate for the lowest-earning households has nearly doubled in the past year, in face of pledges by President Biden to restrain such examinations.

The lawmakers referred to recent data from Syracuse University that found that 1.3 percent of households making less than $25,000 were audited in the 2021 fiscal year — up from 0.79 percent the previous year and notably higher than the 0.45 percent rate for households earning $200,000 to $1 million.

Warren and Chu said they were concerned that the IRS is increasingly using correspondence audits — examinations conducted by mail — to audit low-income taxpayers, because they are simpler and cheaper than the more complex examinations needed to audit wealthier taxpayers.

Overall audit rates have hit record lows in recent years, with the IRS facing a series of budget cuts and retirements that have depleted its teams. Biden has pushed for an $80 billion investment over a decade to rebuild the agency’s enforcement capabilities, but that effort is stalled in the Senate.

Meadows removed from N.C. voter rolls

Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, has been removed from the voter rolls in North Carolina as the state investigates allegations that he committed voter fraud in the 2020 election.

On April 11, Macon County officials ‘’administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows ... after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,’’ North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said in a statement.

A representative for Meadows declined to comment Wednesday.

State investigators in North Carolina launched a probe into Meadows’s voter registration last month after news organizations reported he had registered to vote in 2020 using the address of a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C. The former owner of the mobile home claimed Meadows never stayed there, prompting the state attorney general to request an investigation.

Newly released text messages that were sent on Jan. 6 to Meadows have put a renewed focus on President Donald Trump’s failure to act quickly to stop the insurrection at the US Capitol as it was unfolding, despite real-time pleas from lawmakers, journalists, and even his eldest son.

At least half a dozen people reached out during the riot to Meadows to ask — in some cases, beg — Trump to intervene, according to text messages detailed this week by Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the attack. The bipartisan panel is investigating the storming of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college win, a siege that resulted in five deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.

2 Florida men confess to voter fraud

Two Florida men charged with filing ballots in two states in the 2020 presidential election confessed to voter fraud, according to court records.

Charles Barnes and Jay Ketcik, residents of The Villages in Sumter County, Fla., pleaded guilty to casting more than one ballot in the election. Voter fraud is a third-degree felony that can result in a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Barnes, 64, and Ketcik, 63, will be able to defer prosecution if they abide by the court-ordered requirements that State Attorney Bill Gladson set, according to pretrial intervention documents. The men will avoid further punishment if they complete 50 hours of community service, attend a 12-week adult civics class, and meet regularly with a supervising officer, among a handful of other requirements.

Ketcik, a registered Republican, was among three Central Florida residents who had expressed support for former president Donald Trump before being arrested in December following reports that they cast more than one vote during the 2020 election, according to various Florida news media outlets. Barnes, who has no party affiliation, was arrested in January and faced similar charges. Both men were released from jail after paying a $2,000 bond.

Ketcik voted by mail in Florida along with casting an absentee ballot in Michigan, prosecutors say. An arrest report shows that Barnes previously had an address in Connecticut.

According to the Florida Secretary of State’s office, Florida election officials referred 75 individuals to law enforcement agencies due to potential voter fraud in the 2020 election.

It is not a crime to be registered in more than one state, but it is unlawful to cast a ballot in multiple states. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has spoken out against voter fraud — a crime that multiple reports have shown to be rare and proposed a new state office to investigate election fraud.

The governor previously declined to respond to questions about whether he thinks the 2020 election was rigged. And more than a year after the 2020 election, Trump continues to make false claims that his loss to President Biden was the result of widespread voter fraud, allegations that have been debunked by numerous courts and state reviews.

Abbott bashes California but accepts money from its donors

For years, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vilified California for its liberal politics, high taxes, and onerous regulation. That hasn’t changed during his quest for a third term in office.

‘’Don’t California My Texas!’’ Abbott’s reelection campaign website decries. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, the campaign warns, is raising ‘’massive amounts of funds from California liberals with deep pockets’' to try to unseat the Republican governor and dismantle his conservative agenda.

But when it comes to money, Abbott benefits from California as much as his opponent — and then some. Since early 2021, when a reelection bid was already a given, Abbott collected about $1.6 million from California donors, while O’Rourke has pulled in $915,000 from the state since announcing his candidacy in November. It’s helped swell the governor’s campaign war chest to almost $50 million, seven times the size of O’Rourke’s.

Abbott, 64, has long made bashing California an important part of his political agenda, and he’s taken credit for luring California companies like Tesla Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp. to the Lone Star State. In November, he released a video urging California shipping companies to move to Texas ports. ‘’Escape California, everyone is doing it,’’ the video declared.

Most of Abbott’s California cash comes from wealthy GOP patrons. Billionaire developer Edward Roski Jr., part owner of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team and Kings hockey franchise, gave Abbott $500,000 last June. Another developer and the founder of a private college each donated $100,000, the most recent campaign disclosures show.

The haul illustrates how California conservatives who might not have much hope for their preferred candidates locally can be cash cows for Republicans from other states.

‘’Candidates of all ideologies and from all regions go to where the money is,’’ said Sheila Krumholz, executive director of OpenSecrets, which studies money in politics.

