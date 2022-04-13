More than meets the eye in uproar over UMass Boston dean

Adrian Walker, whose columns I read and enjoy regularly, has regrettably waded into complex internal politics surrounding the current leadership at the University of Massachusetts Boston ( “A matter of respect,” Metro, April 9).

As a retired UMass Boston professor, I am very familiar with some of what Walker calls “the school’s notoriously contentious campus politics,” and I know some of the actors in the current events, so I am not completely impartial. But I expect that other, possibly more objective, Globe readers will have shared my disappointment in Walker’s highly partisan treatment of the story.

The immediate cause of the so-called uproar was a Faculty Council meeting in which, according to meeting minutes, a faculty member (who is white) questioned the appointment of a new dean (who is Black) to chair a particular search committee. Walker calls this incident a “public dressing-down” in which the dean was “denounced,” left with “wounds to his reputation,” and treated “like he has no right to be there.”

“This isn’t the first time Black managers have been savaged by UMB faculty members,” Walker writes, attempting to link this incident to an unrelated controversy over how racial identity played out during a search for a new chancellor three years ago.

Walker has every right to be upset and critical if the reputations of Black university personnel or job candidates suffer damage when racism is clearly a factor. We should all be angry about such damage. But Walker has not provided good evidence either that such damage has been done at UMass Boston or that racism has played a key role in the incidents he narrates.

For my own part, I am upset about likely damage to the reputation of a UMass Boston faculty member who has been publicly named and raked over the coals for alleged racism by a respected columnist for the Globe.

Jean Humez

Watertown





School’s Faculty Council has long been a gadfly

Adrian Walker’s supercharged coverage of a dispute at UMass Boston lacks an important historical perspective. For 10 years (2007 to 2017), the chancellor was a Black man. His provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs promoted the school’s status as a major public research university. He also was a Black man. Under the current leadership, however, race and gender have now been attached to the research agenda, a concern for faculty across the liberal arts.

As to the Faculty Council, as a former three-term chair (1987 to 1991), I can testify to its historical role as an institutional gadfly that has thrived on aggravating administrations regardless of race or gender.

Martin Quitt

Framingham

The writer is a professor emeritus of history at UMass Boston.