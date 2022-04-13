The MBTA isn’t as safe as it should be

Are these disparate events, or is there a pattern? When I put that question to the T, spokesman Joe Pesaturo came back with a statement that said, “Any event that erodes public confidence in the transit system is troubling, and that’s why each incident is followed by a thorough investigation, findings of cause, and corrective actions.” He said the T has invested $8 billion in infrastructure and vehicle investments over the past five years; has trained and retrained thousands of employees to advance a culture of safety; doubled the size of its safety department; and in 2020, hired chief safety officer Ron Ester from the Chicago Transit Authority, who according to the T , is a recognized leader on safety issues.

Governor Charlie Baker and MBTA officials were quick to assure the public that a subway shooting in Brooklyn, N.Y., posed no threat to Boston-area riders. But what about the threat to passengers from the T’s own equipment, which has led to several recent deaths, multiple injuries, and major disruption to riders?

Advertisement

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Given recent events, that doesn’t seem to be enough. “If there’s a thread that runs through it, it’s the need to think about investing in systems and infrastructure and equipment that will enhance safety and not leave such a short margin for error,” said James Aloisi, a former state transportation secretary and transportation consultant. In short, more vision, oversight, money — and leadership — are still needed.

This week, Robinson Lalin, 39, died after being trapped in the door of a Red Line subway car at the Broadway Station. According to a family member, he was dragged to the end of the platform, where his arm was detached and his body smashed against the wall. The accident is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, but initial reports suggest the possibility of an equipment malfunction on a very old subway car, plus human error, since a train operator is supposed to look back to make sure the doors are clear before moving forward. If so, what’s the fix? New cars, which are being held up by production problems; platform screens, which the T has no plans to install; and further investment in safety protocols.

Advertisement

Within the last six months, two other people also died in horrific incidents connected to the transit authority. In January, Roberta Sausville, 68, of Wilmington, was killed when a commuter train struck her car. The accident was attributed to human error: Crossing gates did not come down after an employee from Keolis Commuter Services, which has a contract with the MBTA to operate the railroad, was performing regularly scheduled testing and preventive maintenance shortly before the crash. Last September, David Jones, 40, a Boston University professor, fell through a rusty staircase near the MBTA JFK/UMass Station that had been shut down and blocked off by the T — but not repaired or removed because there was confusion over which state agency was responsible for doing that.

A string of other incidents involving T equipment have also injured or greatly inconvenienced passengers. For example, last September, an escalator at the Orange Line’s Back Bay station suddenly went backward, causing multiple injuries. A Globe review found similar incidents involving escalators had occurred since the 1990s. After a 2019 federal study found the T to be one of the worst public transit systems in the country when it comes to derailments, derailments remain a problem. Last July, a Green Line train going three times the speed limit derailed on Commonwealth Avenue and injured 27 people. The good news: When a Red Line train derailed in September, it was “slow-moving” and no one was hurt.

Advertisement

In March 2021, four new Orange Line cars and one new Red Line car were taken out of service after an Orange Line derailment. No one was injured, but commuters were inconvenienced for months as the T tried to pinpoint the problem, which loops back to design and production issues related to a $1 billion contract with a Chinese rail company. The contract was awarded in 2014 under the administration of former governor Deval Patrick and expanded under the Baker administration, which now owns the snags that go with it.

Meanwhile, Baker has replaced an activist oversight board with a much-weakened one. And lawmakers don’t care. When Baker testified on Tuesday before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation about a $9.7 billion transportation bond bill, which includes some money for the MBTA, he was asked about the capacity of the state’s power grid to handle electric vehicles — not about death on the T.

Video shows MBTA escalator careening backward at high speed Share Email to a Friend Embed In September, an ascending escalator at Back Bay Station went backward at high speed, sending a pile of riders tumbling to the bottom. ( Footage courtesy of MBTA )

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.