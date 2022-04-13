Anthony Edwards, DeAngelo Russell carry Wolves past Clippers in play-in game

Edwards and Russell combined for 59 points to help the Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves proved they belong in the playoffs, and that rare air for this franchise is just where they're headed.

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell came through with a steady stream of clutch makes. Patrick Beverley supplied the intensity in an emotional triumph over his former team.

“The game had to go in a different direction,” said Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. “That’s why you have a team, because a lot of other people step up.”

Edwards scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send the Wolves to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup at Memphis on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

“Just utilizing what we have," Russell said. “We’ve got a lot of pieces that complement each other.”

Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game on Friday for the No. 8 seed against either New Orleans or San Antonio.

Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) did their part in stretches, but the Clippers failed to create enough separation when the Timberwolves were sputtering through most of the first half.

Towns had only 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting and fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, but his sidekicks were more than up to the challenge.

“I took what the game gave me. That’s what they gave me. They were scared to guard me, and I took advantage of that,” Edwards said.

Jackson's 3-pointer gave the Clippers their largest lead of the game at 93-83 with 8:54 remaining, but about 4 minutes later Russell knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer for a 97-95 advantage the Wolves never relinquished. He saluted the crowd for the punctuation.

Edwards followed with a tomahawk dunk after blowing by Powell at the top of the key.

“I’m one of the best defensive guys on earth, and no one can guard him," said Beverley, who was in tears during the spirited celebration afterward as Edwards hopped up on the scorer's table.

The fans were fired up for this fast-paced, fast-improving team that's headed to the playoffs for the second time in 17 years, but the buzz wore off a bit in the third quarter while George found his groove with a smooth 15 points.

Then Towns fouled out with 7:34 to go, less than 2 minutes after he had just checked back in.

“They played a lot better without KAT on the floor,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “They got into us defensively. They switched on a lot more stuff. I just didn’t think we made the right plays.”

Nets make donation in wake of shooting

The Brooklyn Nets held a moment of silence before their play-in game Tuesday night against Cleveland and announced a $50,000 donation in conjunction with the New York Liberty Foundation to help those who were injured after at least 10 people were shot on a subway earlier that day.

The shooting occurred at a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn that is the one closest to the Nets’ training center, where they held their morning shootaround Tuesday.

“That’s the subway stop for our practice facility and for our office,” Nets coach Steve Nash said before the game. “My kids go to school not exceedingly far, so it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected and you recognize that we have a lot of growing to do as a society and a community, and you just feel for everybody in our community that was affected.”

Curry’s playoff status uncertain

Stephen Curry’s status for Golden State’s playoff opener Saturday against the Denver Nuggets remains unclear as he rehabs a sprained ligament in his left foot. The reigning scoring champion has been doing individual work on the court in recent days and could be integrated into full practices and scrimmages sometime this week. “He continues to get his work in,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “It’s literally day to day, so tomorrow we’ll meet with the team and go through our strategy, our game plan, practice in the afternoon and then each day we’ll just determine where Steph is as far as how much he’ll be able to do.” Curry was injured March 16 at home against Boston and Golden State went 6-6 without him . . . The Dallas Mavericks are not putting a timetable on Luka Doncic’s return from a calf strain four days before the opener of a first-round playoff series at home against Utah on Saturday. The team said Tuesday the 23-year-old superstar had begun treatment. Doncic strained his left calf late in the third quarter of what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday . . . Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo was suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind in a Flagrant Four 2 violation. Ellington was fined $20,000 for escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media following the Nuggets’ 146-141 overtime loss to the Lakers on April 10 at Ball Arena. Campazzo will serve his suspension Saturday in Game 1 of the Nuggets’ playoff series vs. Golden State at Chase Center.

