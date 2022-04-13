Apparent Red Sox rout turns into a bit of a nail-biter, but they escape with a win

DETROIT — The Red Sox held on to beat the Tigers, 9-7, in Wednesday’s rubber match of the three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Sox were up, 9-2, entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but two runs by Detroit in the seventh followed by three in the eighth made it just a two-run lead. Hansel Robles recorded the save with his 1⅓-inning performance that ultimately shut the door on the Tigers.

The Sox roughed up former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez for seven runs (two earned) in just 3⅔ innings of work.