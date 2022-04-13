Apparent Red Sox rout turns into a bit of a nail-biter, but they escape with a win

DETROIT — The Red Sox held on to beat the Tigers, 9-7, in Wednesday’s rubber match of the three-game series at Comerica Park.
The Sox were up, 9-2, entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but two runs by Detroit in the seventh followed by three in the eighth made it just a two-run lead. Hansel Robles recorded the save with his 1⅓-inning performance that ultimately shut the door on the Tigers.
The Sox roughed up former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez for seven runs (two earned) in just 3⅔ innings of work.
Nate Eovaldi navigated his way through five innings, surrendering two hits and two runs, both solo homers. He struck out six.
The Red Sox will have an off day Thursday before their home opener against the Twins Friday at Fenway Park.