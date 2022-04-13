Bishop Feehan baseball knocks off St. Mary’s behind Blake Dery’s two-hitter

Bishop Feehan mustered just two hits, but behind Stephenson’s shot and a stellar two-hitter from junior lefthander Blake Dery in his first varsity start, the Shamrocks surged to a 2-1 Catholic Central victory.

Sean Stephenson was smiling as he rounded the bases, his two-run blast in the bottom of the first innings handing host Bishop Feehan an early lead against defending Division 2 state champion St. Mary’s.

In the process, Feehan (2-1) dealt St. Mary’s senior ace Aiven Cabral the first varsity loss of his career.

“Against that pitcher, it’s nice to be on top because you don’t get many opportunities,” Feehan coach Erik Everton said. “That’s the kind of pitcher he is. We were very happy that happened, but we knew it would be tough.”

Though he struck out 14, Dery was better, allowing just the one unearned run in the top of the second against the seventh-ranked Spartans (3-1).

“Every pitch counts,” Everton said. “Dery was hitting his spots and he was solid. He did what it took to win the game.”

Dery is returning from an arm injury, but after seeing him pitch in the preseason, Everton and his coaching staff were impressed and ready to put the lefty on the mound.

“We weren’t sure if he was going to make the whole game,” Everton said. “Typically early in the season we don’t throw many pitchers for a full seven-inning game. I thought it would take several crowbars to get the ball out of his hand if I came up to the mound, but I didn’t.”

Everton said he was excited, but nervous as the game went on, the Shamrocks clinging to the one-run lead.

“[Dery] was probably the most competitive of anyone I’ve seen pitch for Bishop Feehan in my tenure here,” Everton said. “He was focused and very composed. His curveball was working well for most of the game, then we went to his changeup.”

“He worked his butt off to get to where he is now, and clearly the work paid off,” he added.

After making mistakes and taking a loss to Bishop Stang on Monday, Everton called this game the biggest win for Feehan in 10 years.

“We knew what it involved,” he said. “Everyone participated and it was a great team win.”

Added Everton, with a chuckle: “It’s timely hitting, that’s what we call it.”

Apponequet 7, East Bridgewater 5 — Maddoxx Rosyski and Hayden Westgate each had a hit and two RBIs for the Lakers (3-1) in the nonleague victory. Tanner Audyatis pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five for the save.

BB&N 15, Brooks 6 — Alex Sandell went 3 for 4, driving in three runs and scoring three runs to lead the Knights (2-2) to an Independent Schools League victory. Nick Heisler pitched a complete-game shutout to earn the win.

Beverly 5, Peabody 0 — Noah Guanci pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and the Panthers (3-1) capitalized on defensive errors to stake him to an early 5-0 lead that stood as the final in the Northeastern Conference win.

Brookline 8, Weymouth 7 — Jack Martel allowed five hits and struck out seven batters across six innings to earn the Bay State Conference win for Warriors (1-3).

Central Catholic 2, Methuen 0 — Jack Savio and Charlie Antonopoulos drove in back-to-back runs in the sixth inning, and it was all the Raiders (3-0) would need with Francisco Melendez (5 innings, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts) and Lukasz Rondeau (2 innings, 1 strikeout) on the mound for the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Chelmsford 1, North Andover 0 — Braydon Gray tossed a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts for the 13th-ranked Lions (3-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win over No. 15 North Andover. Collin Reid (2 for 3) delivered the only run with a two-out hit.

Concord-Carlisle 9, Lincoln-Sudbury 6 — John Kielar (two RBIs) and Blake Newcomb (three RBIs) both went yard for the Patriots (1-3) in the Dual County League upset win over the No. 5 Warriors (1-1).

Dennis-Yarmouth 9, Nauset 5 — After trailing most of the game, the Dolphins (2-1) put together a six-run sixth inning, culminating in Jacob Snowden (1 for 2, RBI) singling in Ryan Fitzgerald to tie it, and Daniel Julian scoring the winning run. Alex Finn (1-2, 2 walks, RBI) earned the Cape & Islands League win, allowing one hit and striking out three across 4 2/3 relief innings.

Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Wareham 5 — Senior Josh Robello tallied three hits, and Mason Kulpa belted a two-run home run for the Falcons (1-0) in their season-opening win.

Dover-Sherborn 10, Norton 1 — Derek Roman (5 innings pitched) and Gavin Lynch (2 innings) combined for 10 strikeouts, and Jack Potter drove in three runs on two hits to lead the Raiders (1-2) to a Tri-Valley League win.

Framingham 8, Natick 7 — Senior Rodrigo Ramirez slugged a homer and a double, knocking in five runs for the Flyers (2-0) in the narrow Bay State Conference win.

Holliston 9, Westwood 3 — Junior Owen McCarron went five innings on the mound, striking out three and allowing two runs. McCarron (2 for 3) drove in two runs at the plate and scored three for the Panthers (2-1) in the Tri-Valley victory.

King Philip 12, Sharon 2 — Matt Kelley (2 hits, 3 runs), Shawn Legere (2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI) and Ryan Gately (2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBIs) paced the Warriors (4-0) to the win over the Eagles (0-5). Nick Viscusi pitched six complete innings with eight strikeouts and two earned runs.

Lawrence Academy 4, St. Sebastian’s 3 — Jack McLaughlin tossed five no-hit innings in the ISL win for Lawrence Academy (2-0).

Lynn Classical 9, Malden 3 — Kyle Durant (four strikeouts) allowed four hits and no earned runs over six innings, and Tyler Wilson hit a two-run triple to lead the Rams (5-0) to a Greater Boston League win.

Mansfield 7, Stoughton 6 — Senior Jimmy Gilleran pitched six innings without giving up an earned run, while contributing a pair of RBIs at the plate for the Hornets (1-2) to take the Hockomock win. Matt DeShiro had three hits and three RBIs to lead the offense.

Masconomet 15, Salem 4 — Matthew Golini (five RBIs) and Jacob Shirley (four RBIs) propelled the Chieftains (2-2) to the Northeastern Conference victory.

Medfield 10, Ashland 0 — Seniors Tom Shurtleff and Brett Nickerson each recorded three RBIs for the Warriors (2-1), and junior Jack Collins went four innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits in the Tri-Valley Large Division win.

Milton 13, Needham 1 — Brian Foley picked up the win on the mound after striking out 10 batters over five innings and allowing no earned runs for the No. 4 Wildcats (4-1) in their Bay State Conference win.

Newburyport 5, Bishop Fenwick 4 — Senior Jack Fehlner hit the walk-off single after pitching seven innings, charged with just one earned run for the Clippers (4-2) in the nonleague victory.

North Attleborough 7, Franklin 4 — Brody Rosenberg’s second inning grand slam gave the Red Rocketeers (5-0) an early 4-0 lead, and Tyler Bannon (6 strikeouts) allowed two hits across 6 1/3 innings to earn the Hockomock League win.

Rockland 13, Hull 4 — Ian White pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs and fanning seven, while also going 4 for 4 at the plate, a home run shy of the cycle. The Bulldogs (1-4) got their first win of the season in the South Shore matchup.

Somerville 11, Medford 3 — Senior Aidan O’Donovan went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs scored for the Highlanders (3-0) in the Greater Boston League win.

St. John’s Prep 9, Xaverian 1 — Cam Wodarski fired three innings of one-hit ball for the win and Aidan Driscoll and Dylan Wodarski had two RBIs apiece for the No. 8 Hawks (4-1) in the Catholic Conference win over the No. 17 Hawks (0-4).

Swampscott 1, Gloucester 0 — Senior Pierce Friedman fired 9 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the Big Blue (3-0), which finally broke through for the Northeastern Conference win on a Dariel Echavarria RBI single in the 14th inning.

Taunton 8, Canton 0 — Junior Shawn Cali allowed just two hits over five innings to lead the Tigers (4-0) to the Hockomock win.

Thayer 10, Nobles 2 — Griffin Gibbs struck out five and allowed one earned run across five innings, and Kyle Keegan (2 for 4) hit a pair of two-run doubles to lead the Tigers (2-3) to an Independent Schools League win.

Whittier 7, Ipswich 6 — A walk-off hit by junior Dillon Deziel powered the Wildcats (2-3) to the nonleague win.

Sarah Barber, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pojoroyles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.