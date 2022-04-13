Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York announces retirement

Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York is retiring, the school announced Wednesday. He finishes his career with an NCAA-record 1,123 wins in 50 seasons, the last 28 for BC.

He coached the Eagles to nine Hockey East tournament titles and 12 regular-season championships, and was named Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2004, 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2021. He led Boston College to the men’s national championship four times.