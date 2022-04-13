Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York announces retirement

Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York is retiring, the school announced Wednesday. He finishes his career with an NCAA-record 1,123 wins in 50 seasons, the last 28 for BC.
He coached the Eagles to nine Hockey East tournament titles and 12 regular-season championships, and was named Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2004, 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2021. He led Boston College to the men’s national championship four times.
He began his head coaching career at Clarkson University in 1972 before moving on to Bowling Green in 1979, where stayed for 15 seasons and won a national title before returning to his alma mater to coach BC in 1994.
