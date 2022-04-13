Bruins have two problems right now: Key injuries and bad habits

Neither Lindholm (undisclosed) nor Pastrnak (likely a core issue) skated with the team, ruling them out for Thursday’s game against the Senators.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said after Wednesday’s workout that Pastrnak and Lindholm are “week to week” with their injuries. Both were originally expected to miss a few days, but their situations have “lingered longer than expected,” Cassidy said.

The Bruins are in uncertain territory with three high-profile players: David Pastrnak , Hampus Lindholm , and Brandon Carlo .

Cassidy wasn’t able to place Carlo in any short- or long-term category.

“I don’t know yet,” Cassidy said. “He went and saw part of our medical team. Probably have a better evaluation on him in the morning.”

Carlo was not feeling well during Tuesday’s loss to St. Louis, and departed in the first period. He may have been feeling aftereffects from Sunday’s game in Washington, when a battle with Lars Eller ended with Carlo going face-first into the glass and absorbing a follow-through elbow to the head.

Such a knock is particularly concerning, given Carlo’s history; he has had four documented concussions, sustained on hits by Alex Ovechkin (March 2017), Evgenii Dadonov (March 2020), Tom Wilson (March 2021), and Cal Clutterbuck (June 2021).

As was the case Tuesday, the Bruins can clinch a playoff spot Thursday with a win and an Islanders loss to the Penguins. But with so many top players missing, Cassidy is concerned about his charges overextending themselves. He is rankled by mismanagement of pucks, forwards not recognizing when defensemen are pinching, and lost puck battles. Time to tighten up.

“Some bad habits are creeping in,” Cassidy said. “They’re hard to break sometimes. There’s certainly no need to panic, because we haven’t been on the run that we were on in, say, March and February, but we have to address it.”

The dollop of good news at TD Garden — it was team picture day, hence the change of practice venue — was that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) is likely to play Thursday.

Additionally, Patrice Bergeron’s absence from practice was for maintenance reasons. Jack Studnicka took his place on the No. 1 line.

Trent Frederic, who drew Cassidy’s ire with an ill-advised penalty in Tuesday’s loss, will be scratched Thursday. Tomas Nosek took his place as the No. 3 left wing at practice.

“You have to have a certain amount of discipline,” Cassidy said. “That’s where Freddy’s got to learn. He hasn’t been through it a lot. This is probably a good learning curve for him yesterday, to keep his emotions in check. He didn’t. It cost us. Hopefully he’s a better player for it going forward.”

Rookie Marc McLaughlin, the Billerica and Boston College product, centered the fourth line between Nick Foligno and Curtis Lazar. McLaughlin’s five-game NHL run has produced two goals, both of them on home ice.

Jesper Froden, the Swedish league veteran playing his first season in North America, could spell McLaughlin — and Pastrnak — as the No. 2 right wing. Froden, 5 feet 10 inches and 176 pounds, is having a fine season with Providence (16-18—34 in 49 games). He is scoreless in five games as an NHL pinch hitter.

Netminder Linus Ullmark will start against the Senators, who are looking at another lottery draft selection.

Beecher signs on

The Bruins signed center Johnny Beecher to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the AHL season.

Beecher, 21, was selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent the past three seasons at the University of Michigan. He was in Providence for Wednesday’s practice.

“Johnny Beecher has made the decision to leave Michigan and the Bruins are excited that Johnny will immediately begin his professional career with the Providence Bruins,” said general manager Don Sweeney.

“The Bruins and Johnny are leaving all options open with regards to his availability for the remainder of this season and playoffs.”

Cassidy doesn’t expect to see Beecher anytime soon, but he was encouraged by the move.

“I know he’s a dynamic guy, lot of speed, checks well,” Cassidy said. “Hoping to build his offensive game.

“I know he gets a lot of breakaway opportunities. Will that translate in the NHL? Time will tell. His speed’s not going to change here; will players adjust better to him?

“He’s an asset: first-round pick, played in a winning environment, so he’s going to help us. How soon, that’s to be determined.”

After a freshman season in which he appeared in 31 games and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team, the 6-foot-3-inch, 209-pound Beecher battled injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons.

He played in just 16 games as a sophomore before he had season-ending surgery for a torn labrum. He missed more time as a junior with a broken thumb.

In 81 total games for the Wolverines, he had 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points and a plus-14 rating.

Michigan coach Mel Pearson spoke highly of Beecher ahead of the team’s appearance at the Frozen Four last week.

“We really didn’t get him back until the second half of the year, and that’s when we made our push,” said Pearson. “The numbers aren’t maybe as high as you’d like them to be, but he’s not playing on one of our power-play units right now. I wouldn’t be overly concerned with the stats.

“What he brings is speed, physicality. He’s got good size, he’s great on faceoffs. He’s taken a defensive role on the penalty kill and has done a great job.”

Michigan forward Mike Pastujov talked about Beecher’s work ethic.

“Johnny brings size, a great attitude, just being a great guy all the time,” said Pastujov. “He’s one of the hardest-working guys in the game.

“I think he brought this year a big physical aspect to his game. Guys are scared to line up across from him. I think that’s going to help him out once he plays in the next level.”

Andrew Mahoney of the Globe staff contributed to this report

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports and on Instagram @mattyports.