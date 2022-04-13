EMass girls’ lacrosse: Weymouth’s Megan Doyle headlines Players to Watch

Megan Doyle, Weymouth — In a 13-8 Bay State Conference win over Milton, the sophomore midfielder totaled 6 goals, 2 assists, 2 caused turnovers, and 14 draw controls, then 7 goals, 1 assist, 4 caused turnovers, and 8 draw controls in an 18-7 triumph over Scituate on Friday, and 7 goals, 3 assists, 2 caused turnovers, and 8 draw controls in a 14-6 victory over Braintree on Tuesday.

Kelly Blake, Medfield — The sophomore midfielder had 8 goals, 5 assists, 7 caused turnovers, and 4 ground balls in a 16-6 Tri-Valley League win over Ashland on Thursday and 6 goals, 4 assists, and 13 draw controls in a 19-5 victory over Norwood on Monday.

Haley Hamilton, Hamilton-Wenham — The Middlebury-bound senior midfielder erupted for eight goals — including two go-ahead tallies in the final six minutes ― as the Generals outlasted Ipswich, 12-11, on Tuesday.

Lana Mickelson, Pentucket — A senior midfielder committed to Iona, she racked up nine goals in a 24-4 win over North Reading on Tuesday.

Tayah Quinn, Quincy — A sophomore goalie, she made 12 saves in a 14-6 victory over Whitman-Hanson on Saturday and 11 more in a 14-5 triumph over Pembroke on Tuesday.

Maddie Wright, Old Rochester — The senior midfielder has scored at least seven goals in each of the Bulldogs’ three wins, including 7 plus 3 assists in a 16-7 triumph over New Bedford on Friday and 9 goals and 1 assist in a 16-15 victory over Cape Cod Academy on Monday.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.