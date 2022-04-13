Game 6: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

It looked like the offensive woes were going to continue for the Red Sox Tuesday afternoon as they trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning. But the bats finally came alive, and the Sox rallied for a 5-3 win.
They’ll try to keep that momentum rolling in today’s series finale in Detroit, with Nate Eovaldi on the hill as the Sox look to win the rubber match. It will be a familiar face on the mound for the Tigers, with lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez set to make his second start with his new team.
Here is a preview:
Lineups
RED SOX (2-3): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (0-0, 5.40 ERA)
TIGERS (2-3): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Time: 1:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Rodriguez: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Kiké Hernández 3-5, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Travis Shaw 0-2, Trevor Story 2-5, Alex Verdugo 2-3
Tigers vs. Eovaldi: Akil Baddoo 0-1, Miguel Cabrera 3-8, Jeimer Candelario 2-3, Harold Castro 1-2, Robbie Grossman 2-13, Austin Meadows 7-21, Victor Reyes 0-2, Jonathan Schoop 3-12
Stat of the day: Each of the Red Sox’ first five games this season were decided by two runs or fewer, with two games being decided by one run. The Red Sox were 42-31 (.575) in games decided by two runs or fewer last season, the 6th-best mark in MLB.
Notes: Eovaldi gave up three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out seven in his season debut against the Yankees. He has a 2-0 record and 3.86 ERA in four career starts against Detroit. … Rodriguez started Detroit’s season opener and threw 83 pitches. He gave up three runs on four hits in four innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox. … Kiké Hernandez ended an 0 for 19 drought with an RBI double Tuesday. … Trevor Story made it to Detroit, but continues to battle a stomach bug and likely won’t play Wednesday. … J.D. Martinez has four extra base hits and four RBI through the first five games. Last season, Martinez tied for the AL lead with a career-high 42 doubles and ranked 2nd on the Sox in RBI (99).
