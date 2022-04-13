Game 6: Red Sox at Tigers lineups and notes

They’ll try to keep that momentum rolling in today’s series finale in Detroit, with Nate Eovaldi on the hill as the Sox look to win the rubber match. It will be a familiar face on the mound for the Tigers, with lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez set to make his second start with his new team.

It looked like the offensive woes were going to continue for the Red Sox Tuesday afternoon as they trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning. But the bats finally came alive, and the Sox rallied for a 5-3 win .

Here is a preview:

Lineups

RED SOX (2-3): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

TIGERS (2-3): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Rodriguez: Christian Arroyo 0-2, Kiké Hernández 3-5, J.D. Martinez 1-3, Travis Shaw 0-2, Trevor Story 2-5, Alex Verdugo 2-3

Tigers vs. Eovaldi: Akil Baddoo 0-1, Miguel Cabrera 3-8, Jeimer Candelario 2-3, Harold Castro 1-2, Robbie Grossman 2-13, Austin Meadows 7-21, Victor Reyes 0-2, Jonathan Schoop 3-12

Stat of the day: Each of the Red Sox’ first five games this season were decided by two runs or fewer, with two games being decided by one run. The Red Sox were 42-31 (.575) in games decided by two runs or fewer last season, the 6th-best mark in MLB.

Notes: Eovaldi gave up three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out seven in his season debut against the Yankees. He has a 2-0 record and 3.86 ERA in four career starts against Detroit. … Rodriguez started Detroit’s season opener and threw 83 pitches. He gave up three runs on four hits in four innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox. … Kiké Hernandez ended an 0 for 19 drought with an RBI double Tuesday. … Trevor Story made it to Detroit, but continues to battle a stomach bug and likely won’t play Wednesday. … J.D. Martinez has four extra base hits and four RBI through the first five games. Last season, Martinez tied for the AL lead with a career-high 42 doubles and ranked 2nd on the Sox in RBI (99).

