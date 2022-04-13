Michael Fuccione backstops Melrose boys’ lacrosse to win over No. 9 Reading

Entering the matchup, Reading (4-1) had scored at least 13 goals in its past three games. Melrose coach Matt James said the Red Hawks (3-1) needed to keep the game low scoring, and they did thanks to terrific goaltending from Fuccione.

Faced with stopping one of the top attacks in the state, the sophomore did not waver, finishing with 12 saves to help the Red Hawks wrap up the 8-7 win over No. 9 Reading.

“He had a great week of practice,” James said. “Like a great week of practice. [Fuccione] really worked hard at some of the stuff that he’s struggling with, especially against Marblehead, and then things just slowed down for him. And the defense in front of him was playing what we needed them to play, and I think he saw the ball well.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Rockets jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but James was not discouraged. His team was doing everything they needed to do, and he knew the goals would come.

Advertisement

Junior Steve Fogarty scored first for the visitors, igniting a three-goal run that tied up the Middlesex League matchup going into halftime. With the game tied at 7 with 1:20 remaining in the game, his brother, Shea Fogarty, scored the winner to give Melrose (3-1) the lead for good.

Senior defender Thomas Sullivan, who was instrumental in locking up Reading’s top offensive threats in the second half, and Fuccione are foundational pieces of a defense tasked with replacing every starter from last season. Offensively, Steve Fogarty and senior Brady Pitcher each scored twice, and senior Liam Mahar scored once and assisted on three more goals for the visitors.

The Red Hawks do not have the same depth and experience that they have had in past years, so James said the team went into the matchup still solidifying their identity. Wednesday was a huge step towards that goal and proving the team can compete in the Middlesex League.

Advertisement

“I don’t think they quite knew who they were going to be or how good they were going to be,” James said. “Now they definitely know who they are and who they can be, what they want to be.

“My whole message was that they should be confident in what they are now, and they should be ready to believe in themselves and believe in us and believe that they can kind of do whatever they want to do as long as they work together.”

Arlington Catholic 10, Archbishop Williams 8 — Senior captain Alex Costa scored three goals and dished out two assists to help the Cougars (3-2) overcome an early 4-0 deficit and win the Catholic Central League matchup.

Belmont Hill 14, Nobles 11 — Adam Figler scored four goals and two assists to power Belmont Hill (3-2) to an Independent Schools League victory.

Bishop Feehan 14, St. Mary’s 3 — Junior Brady Vitelli (five goals) and senior Craig Scharland (three goals) led the Shamrocks (4-1) to the Catholic Central win. Sophomore Danny Coady made 11 saves in net.

Mashpee 9, Monomoy 4 — Jack Howard (6 goals, 2 assists) and Owen Balfour (2 goals, 5 assists) each lit up the scoreboard to help the Falcons (3-0) pick up the nonleague win.

Advertisement

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 8, Fairhaven 5 — Allison Arruda saved 17 shots, with Riley Levrault and Abby Vincent providing offensive support with 3 goals each for the Lakers (2-1) in their South Coast Conference win.

Brooks 21, BB&N 8 — Kate Coughlin scored eight goals, while Molly Driscoll and Lydia Tangney added four goals apiece to dominate the offensive output for Brooks (3-1). Lucy Adams made 20 saves in the Independent Schools League win.

Sandwich 11, Dartmouth 11 — Sorelle Lawton starred for Dartmouth (2-0-1), scoring seven goals for the visitors. Claire Moniz led Sandwich (2-0-1) with three goals, and Sophia Visceglio and Riley Morrison each scored two in the nonleague matchup.

Boys’ tennis

Barnstable 3, Sandwich 2 — Andy Coombs/David Perry had a dominant win in first doubles (6-0, 6-1), and Jonny Finch won straight sets in second singles (6-4, 7-6) to lead the Redhawks (1-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Dartmouth 3, Apponequet 2 — Justin Kerney won first singles (6-3, 6-4), and Dylan Marshall won second singles (6-4, 7-6) to lead the Indians (3-1) to a nonleague win.

Haverhill 3, Billerica 2 — The Hillies (2-0) won all three singles matchups with Justin Tran in first singles (6-0, 6-1), Charles Rastaukas in second singles (6-0, 6-1), and Balin Amirian in third singles (6-4, 6-2) to claim a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Pentucket 3, Ipswich 2 — Bo Latham won his first varsity match in third singles (4-6, 7-6, 6-1) to break the tie and give Pentucket (1-1) the Cape Ann League win. In first singles, Stratton Seymour won (6-4, 6-2), and Ben Brookhart (6-1, 6-1) took care of business in second singles to set up the victory.

Advertisement

Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 — With the match tied at 2-2, fans of both teams watched from the bleachers as Joseph Ramos won a matchup of sophomores at first singles (7-6, 6-3) to take the South Coast Conference win for the Blue Raiders (4-1). Ramos, a conference all-star as a freshman last year, came back from a 3-2 deficit in the second set to win the match.

Girls’ tennis

Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 2 — Jamie Garber recorded a 6-3, 7-5 win at second singles and the Lions (1-0) swept doubles behind Emily Magnant/Erin McNulty (6-2, 6-1) and Amiyah Molina/Keya Upadhuay (6-3, 6-1) for the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ipswich 5, Pentucket 0 — In first singles, Anastasiya Kozak won 6-1, 6-0, and Ava Borgman/Ella Borgman won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles to propel the Tigers (1-2) to a Cape Ann League win.

Girls’ track

Weymouth 77, Natick 59 — Freshman Gracie Richard won the 400-meter dash with the time of 1:00 to help the Wildcats (2-0) win the Bay State Conference dual meet.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.