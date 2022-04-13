Naomi Boldebuck’s great escape helps Billerica softball squeak past Tewksbury

Boldebuck twirled a complete game shutout, scattering four hits, walking two, and striking out nine as second-ranked Billerica earned a gutsy 2-0 Merrimack Valley Conference Division II win over No. 14 Tewksbury.

She didn’t deviate from what had made her so successful previously,pumping a fastball past Tewksbury freshman Anya Cranston to escape the trouble as the crowd erupted at Marshall Middle School.

Following two singles and a walk, Billerica junior pitcher Naomi Boldebuck was faced with a bases-loaded, two -out jam in the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon.

“We always have battles with Tewksbury,” said longtime Billerica coach Patty Higgins. “Today, we were very good under pressure. Tewksbury put a lot of pressure on us today and I was proud of them for rising to the occasion.”

After striking out six through the first three frames, Boldebuck was firmly in control. As Redmen hitters strung together quality at-bats in the top of the fourth, the junior remained composed as ever.

“That’s one thing about Naomi: she’s got that poker face, which is nice,” said Higgins. “She’s a really intelligent girl. She told me, ‘I don’t think the pressure’s on me, I think the pressure’s on the batter.’ She just loves having the ball.”

The Indians (2-0) scored a single run in the first. Second baseman Emily Burdick singled and stole two bases before Boldebuck plated the junior with a sac fly to center field.

In the fourth, senior first baseman Jessica Maillet belted an inside pitch over the wall in left-center for a two-run cushion.

Junior Sam Ryan pitched six innings for the Redmen (1-1), striking out four while allowing two earned runs, four hits, and one walk.

“I was excited to play [Billerica] early in the season and see where we were,” said Tewksbury coach Brittany Kannan-Souza. “I feel like we’re mid-season ready but I think we faced a super tough team today.”

Emily Burdick made a nice diving stop and nailed the Tewksbury runner at first. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Advanced Math and Science 17, Worcester Tech 1 — Senior Piper Kinney and freshman Sophia Hammel hit homers and three pitchers combined for five hitless innings for the host Eagles (4-0) in the Colonial Athletic League.

Amesbury 9, Newburyport 0 — Senior Liv DeLong tossed a no-hitter in a win for No. 7 Amesbury (4-0) in Cape Ann League action.

Austin Prep 12, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Seniors Brianna Meroli (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Paige Barlow (2 for 2, 1 RBI) powered the No. 18 Cougars (2-1) to the Catholic Central League win.

Bedford 23, Wayland 1 — Senior Cassidy Schuman went 5 for 6 with 3 RBIs, helping the No. 17 Buccaneers (2-0) to a Dual County League Foley Division win.

Beverly 16, Swampscott 4 — Lindsey Gannon led the Panthers (1-0) going 4 for 4, with a pair of doubles and 1 RBI, over the Big Blue (1-2). Emily Stilwell (3 for 3, triple, 1 RBI) contributed, while Jamie DuPont and Jazmine Sullivan each had 3 RBIs.

Bishop Fenwick 8, Bishop Stang 0 — Gigi Aupont (10 strikeouts) allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout, and Mia Mercurio and Arianna Costello each drove in two runs to lead the Crusaders (2-2) to a Catholic Central League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 18, Marshfield 0 — Lily Welch (8 strikeouts, 0 walks) allowed just three hits across four innings, and Julia Shearstone (5 RBIs) and Taylor Feist (4 RBIs) drove in a combined nine runs to lead the Trojans (1-2) to a nonleague win.

Case 20, Seekonk 7 — Olivia Silva went 4 for 6 with a triple and two doubles to pace the Cardinals (2-1) to a conference win against the Warriors.

Central Catholic 4, North Andover 2 — Sophomore Julia Malowitz tossed a complete game with eight strikeouts from the circle, while classmate Katie Fox ripped a two-run homer, as the Raiders (1-0) took the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Dennis-Yarmouth 13, Nauset 3 — Freshman Hailey Lanciani and junior Gabby Tanon each homered in the Cape & Islands win for the Dolphins (3-1).

Dighton-Rehoboth 20, Wareham 0 — Caleigh Cloonan belted a three-run home run in the second inning and posted three hits and Eliana Raposo had three hits and four RBIs for the No. 6 Falcons (2-0) in the South Coast Conference win.

Hopkinton 7, Norton 4 — Caroline DeSimone recorded a home run, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Hillers (1-2) to the victory over the Lancers (2-1). Emily Jurasek (triple, run), Holly Paharik (double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs) and Ashley Callery (2 RBIs) also contributed. Charlotte Cann pitched four innings and had four hits, while Julianna Ceddia recorded her first save of the season.

King Philip 20, Sharon 0 — Senior Meg Sherwood went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs, and five RBIs and sophomore Maddie Paschke finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs, and four RBIs in a Hockomock League win for the No. 1 Warriors (5-0).

Lowell 14, Lawrence 3 — Giana LaCedra struck out 14 in the circle and Abby Grenier finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs in a Merrimack Valley Conference Division I win for the No. 4 Red Raiders (1-1).

Medfield 17, Ashland 2 — Kaelyn Larking hit two home runs, leading the Warriors (17-2) to a Tri-Valley League Large Division win.

Methuen 13, Haverhill 0 — MacKenzie Yirrell twirled a shutout, leading the Rangers (1-0) to a season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference Division I win.

Natick 11, Framingham 1 — Mia Hansen was a force for the Redhawks (1-2), pitching a complete game with three strikeouts, while also recording a home run, triple and 3 RBIs to secure the win over the Flyers (1-3).

Newton North 10, Wellesley 0 — Seniors Grace Melchionno and Shayna White each had two RBIs and Sophomore Lila Sox got the shutout win, allowing two hits over five innings of work for the No. 16 Tigers (4-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 12, Cambridge 7 — Junior Maddy Wong went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Lions (1-1) in the Dual County League win.

Rockport 5, Pentucket 0 — Senior Kelsea Anderson scattered four hits and struck out nine in the shutout for the Vikings. Classmates Kylie Schrock had two hits and Kylie Wheat belted a solo home run.

Stoughton 6, Mansfield 5 — Kerry Driscoll earned her 4th win of the season and went 3 for 4 to lead the Black Knights (4-2) to a win against the Hornets.

Taunton 21, Canton 1 — Ava Venturelli finished 4-for-4 with two home runs, four runs, and six RBIs in a win for the No. 5 Tigers (3-1) in Hockomock League play.

Triton 12, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Mallory Johnson went 4-4 to lead the Vikings (3-1) to a Cape Ann league win against the Generals.

