NBA playoffs: See the schedule for the Celtics’ first-round matchup with the Nets

The Celtics earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nets beat the Cavaliers on Tuesday night to earn the No. 7 seed.
The two regional rivals will face off in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The winner of this series gets the winner of the series between the No. 3 Bucks and the No. 6 Bulls.
The series begins Sunday. Here’s the entire schedule.
Celtics-Nets playoff schedule
Game 1: Sunday, April 17
Nets at Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/NBC Sports Boston
Game 2: Wednesday, April 20
Nets at Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/NBCSB
Game 3: Saturday, April 23
Celtics at Nets, TBD, ESPN
Game 4: Monday, April 25
Celtics at Nets, TBD, TBD
Game 5 (if nec.): Wednesday, April 27
Nets at Celtics, TBD, TBD
Game 6 (if nec.): Friday, April 29
Celtics at Nets, TBD, TBD
Game 7 (if nec.): Sunday, May 1
Nets at Celtics, TBD, TBD
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.