fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

NBA playoffs: See the schedule for the Celtics’ first-round matchup with the Nets

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated April 13, 2022, 1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving (left) and Jayson Tatum will face off in the playoffs once again.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Celtics earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Nets beat the Cavaliers on Tuesday night to earn the No. 7 seed.

The two regional rivals will face off in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The winner of this series gets the winner of the series between the No. 3 Bucks and the No. 6 Bulls.

The series begins Sunday. Here’s the entire schedule.

Celtics-Nets playoff schedule

Game 1: Sunday, April 17

Nets at Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/NBC Sports Boston

Game 2: Wednesday, April 20

Nets at Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT/NBCSB

Game 3: Saturday, April 23

Advertisement

Celtics at Nets, TBD, ESPN

Game 4: Monday, April 25

Celtics at Nets, TBD, TBD

Game 5 (if nec.): Wednesday, April 27

Nets at Celtics, TBD, TBD

Game 6 (if nec.): Friday, April 29

Celtics at Nets, TBD, TBD

Game 7 (if nec.): Sunday, May 1

Nets at Celtics, TBD, TBD

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video