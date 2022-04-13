Raiders commit to Derek Carr with three-year, $121.5 million contract extension

The second reboot of the XFL, slated for a 2023 debut, announced its eight head coaches. The group will be headlined by retired NFL stars Hines Ward and Rod Woodson , former NFL coach Wade Phillips , and Bob Stoops , the longtime Oklahoma coach who led the league’s Dallas franchise in its previous iteration. Former NFL players and coaches Terrell Buckley , Jim Haslett , Reggie Barlow , and Anthony Becht were also named. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson , the actor and former Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman and WWE star, purchased the league for $15 million alongside Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital in 2020. The original XFL ran for just one season in 2001. It returned in 2020, before that season was canceled less than halfway through its three-month schedule as a result of the pandemic.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Despite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden , Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason. An eight-year veteran, Carr, 31, was entering the final year of his deal, worth nearly $19.8 million in base salary. That contract was for five years at $125 million, the richest in the NFL at the time he signed it in 2017.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Funeral services for Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend. The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway ... Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender , guaranteeing him $16.7 million this season.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Taxi Fountas eligible to play for D.C. United Saturday

Taxi Fountas’s long wait to make his D.C. United debut is now down to a matter of days. The Greek forward signed a precontract in January and wasn’t scheduled to join the team until July. The timetable then shifted to the spring after United purchased his contract, but he needed to wait for approval of a work visa. That paperwork was completed this week, and United’s highest-paid player arrived Tuesday night and participated in his first official workout . Fountas trained on his own Wednesday, smiling broadly as he jogged past new teammates engaged in drills. He is expected to be in uniform Saturday against Austin FC at Audi Field, though it’s unclear whether he will play ... Manchester City held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw to return to the Champions League semifinals and keep alive its hopes of winning Europe’s top club competition for the first time ... Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted to rest stars like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and saw his backups play out a wild 3-3 draw with Benfica in the second leg of the quarterfinals to wrap up a 6-4 aggregate win.

Advertisement

HOCKEY

Reese Johnson signs two-year extension with Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. Johnson was originally signed by Chicago in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Sebastian Korda advances at Monte Carlo Masters

Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in windy conditions at the Monte Carlo Masters to reach the third round of the clay-court season opener in Monaco. Both players struggled with their serve in the decisive set as winds in reached 32 kilometers (20 miles) per hour. Korda finally broke for 5-3 and served out the match in just over three hours ... Jay Groome tossed five one-hit frames and struck out four in his first start of the season, but the Portland Sea Dogs (2-3) fell short 3-2 to the Harrisburg Senators (3-2) at FNB Field in Harrisburg...The latter stages of the Davis Cup Finals will be played in the southern Spanish city of Málaga in November, organizers said. The revamped tennis competition will remain in Spain after the first two editions were played in Madrid ... A fire broke out during a renovation project at the Wisconsin Badgers’ Camp Randall Stadium, causing one worker to get taken to the hospital with injuries.







