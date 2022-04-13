The Red Sox have persevered through a 3-3 start, and now they return to Fenway for Friday’s home opener

A 9-7 victory against the Tigers was the third win in four games for the Sox. They’re off Thursday before the home opener on Friday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.

DETROIT — Forget for a second that the Red Sox were a swing away from blowing a six-run lead on Wednesday afternoon and focus more on the fact that they are returning home with a 3-3 record.

“Not great but not bad,” manager Alex Cora said.

That was an on-target assessment for five words. For a team with a pitching staff that will be a work in progress for months, the Sox have persevered.

They led, 7-1, after four innings on Wednesday, and 9-4 after seven before rookie Kutter Crawford allowed the first four hitters to reach in the eighth inning.

The Tigers took their shot by pinch-hitting Miguel Cabrera. Cora went to Jake Diekman and he struck out the Detroit deity on five pitches.

Diekman also fanned Akil Baddoo, but Victor Reyes singled in a run before Diekman lost command of a two-strike slider and hit Austin Meadows to force in another.

Hansel Robles, who turned up at spring training a week before it ended, got the final four outs for the save.

For now, he’s the closer. Check back on Friday.

The lineup will have to carry this team and it did on a day Xander Bogaerts got a rest on the bench. The Sox had 12 hits, seven for extra bases.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled twice and drove in three runs. Trevor Story, who missed the previous three games with what Terry Francona used to politely call “internal distress,” talked his way into the lineup and was 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Kiké Hernández also filled out his line with a homer, a double, a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Old friend Eduardo Rodriguez was solid for two innings in his first game against the Sox. But he couldn’t get through the fourth inning as the Sox sent 10 men to the plate, five after a two-out throwing error by third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

Blame his earrings.

Cora doesn’t have a lot of rules for his players, but one of them is not to wear earrings on the field. But every rule has an exception and Cora allowed Rodriguez to wear earrings when he was hitting in interleague games.

Rodriguez favors earrings with crosses dangling from them, a style Barry Bonds often wore during his reign of terror. So Cora gave him a pass.

“I said whenever you hit you can use it,” Cora said. “It never worked. He was 0 for whatever, 0 for life.”

Rodriguez had his earrings on Wednesday and now his earned run average is 5.87 after two starts. Maybe Cora was on to something.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who watched the game from a seat behind home plate, isn’t regretting taking a pass on Rodriguez at $77 million over five years.

The home opener, which falls on Jackie Robinson Day this season, should be memorable. The Sox didn’t have fans for the first game at Fenway Park in 2020, and only 4,452 were allowed inside last season, and the feeling was eerie seeing small groups of fans socially distanced.

A sellout is expected on Friday, although tickets were still available throughout the park as of Wednesday night, according to redsox.com.

Opening Day was originally March 31, and Friday would have been the seventh home game if not for the lockout. But it’s also true many fans remain skeptical of the Sox.

But the infield defense is better — “That’s real. You can see it,” Cora said — and the lineup will be one of the best in the game.

“It’s great; it’s special,” Bradley said. “We can do a lot of damage once things finally click.”

Fenway Park also will embrace Story. The 29-year-old infielder is eager for the passion of East Coast baseball and the day-to-day urgency that didn’t always exist in Colorado.

He’s played four games at Fenway, the last in 2019.

“Can’t wait,” Story said. “It’ll be good to be a home player this time. Everybody has been telling me how fun the weekend will be.”

That will depend on the bullpen. But the Sox are on a little bit of a roll and that’s good enough for now.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.