Red Sox offense appears to be coming alive

Jackie Bradley Jr. , who began the season 0 for 10, had two doubles and three RBIs. The Sox had five extra-bases hits and were 5 for 14 with runners in scoring position. In all, the Sox got to Rodriguez for seven runs (two earned) in just 3⅔ innings.

On Wednesday, each batter had at least one hit with the exception of catcher Christian Vázquez . Kiké Hernández had two hits for the second straight day after beginning the season 0 for 19. His first hit Wednesday was a solo homer off former Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez .

DETROIT — The Red Sox’ bats might be coming alive just in time for their first homestand of the season. In Wednesday afternoon’s 9-7 win against the Tigers, the Sox racked up 12 hits. For context, in their last three games prior to Tuesday’s 5-3 win, the Sox totaled just 14 hits.

“Eddie is a good pitcher,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “He has good stuff. “He was nibbling a lot. And when we got him in the zone, we did damage and it was a good offensive day. We left a lot out there, too. We had chances. But I think overall, the way we finished the road trip — I think halfway through the game yesterday, and today — was a good sign offensively.”

The Sox did it without Xander Bogaerts, who was given the day off.

“We’re just trying to execute our game plan,” Bradley said. “And we were able to execute. We were just trying to keep him in the zone and swing at good pitches.”

The Red Sox now return to Fenway for Friday’s home opener against the Twins, and it couldn’t be coming at a better time. The Sox hit .281 with an .831 OPS at home last year, compared with .241 with a .724 OPS on the road.

“It’s a special [lineup] with a lot of players who can do a lot of damage,” Bradley said. “And once we finally click and put it all together, hopefully we can put a lot of runs on the board.”

Ramping up

Josh Taylor (back) will throw a live batting practice session on Thursday. He will likely throw another this weekend before the Red Sox make a decision on the next step.

“He’s moving well. He’s throwing the ball well,” Cora said. “It’s great. He’s a big and important piece to our bullpen. He can get lefties and righties out and I’m glad that he’s doing well.”

Taylor didn’t pitch this spring. So, when the Sox do send him out for a rehab assignment, his ramp-up will mirror that of spring training.

Changes to Fenway

The Red Sox announced some changes to Fenway Park for this season, including cashless-only payments, on-field signage, and new video boards.

Cashless-only payments will help improve the speed of service, the Sox said in making the announcement. Concessions stands throughout the ballpark will only accept credit cards or touchless payments via smartphones.

Through a partnership with Aspiration, the Red Sox have affixed the sponsor’s name near the fungo circles on the grass between the warning track and infield. It is the first time in Red Sox history that a sponsor’s name will appear on the grass at Fenway.

One of the new video boards will sit directly above 521 Overlook and below the New Balance sign. It measures 62 feet wide and 16 feet tall.

Joining in

James Paxton (Tommy John surgery) and Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture) will be with the team for Friday’s home opener. Paxton and Sale will stay through next week and travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the series against the Rays before heading back to Fort Myers, Fla. … Nick Pivetta will make Friday’s start against Twins’ Joe Ryan. Ryan pitched just four innings in his last game against the Mariners, allowing two runs. The Twins are 2-4 after losing a two-game series to the Dodgers.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com.