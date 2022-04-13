Seven students charged in alleged assaults on former Woburn football player

A clerk magistrate in Lowell Juvenile Court issued delinquency complaints of assault and battery against all seven suspects, said Peter Hahn, attorney for Coucelos, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attacks.

Two other Woburn students were charged with assaulting the freshman, Johnathan Coucelos, in separate incidents — one in a school bathroom in October, the other in a Spanish classroom in November. One of those alleged assailants had recently left the football team.

Five football players at Woburn Memorial High School have been charged with assaulting a freshman teammate in a locker room last September, amid a wave of troubling incidents in Massachusetts high school athletics, according to the alleged victim’s attorney.

Advertisement

One of the football players faces an additional count of indecent assault and battery for allegedly touching Coucelos’ genitals in the locker room incident.

All seven students await arraignment.

Coucelos and his parents, Kevin and Jeanny Coucelos, made public the alleged abuse in a Globe report in December. They complained at the time that no charges had been brought against the alleged perpetrators — and no responsibility had been taken by the Woburn coaching staff or school administrators — for nearly three months after the locker room incident.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Globe does not identify victims of alleged sexual assaults unless they give their consent.

Coucelos’ parents said they remain dismayed by the length of time between the locker room incident and the formal charges, as well as by the coaching staff and administration’s handling of the alleged assaults.

The process was slowed in part by delays in the court system once Woburn police began pursuing charges.

“We don’t know why it took six months for the [Middlesex] district attorney and Woburn Police Department to come up with charges,” Kevin Coucelos said. “We as a family want to see justice for Johnathan and accountability for the coaches.”

Advertisement

Johnathan Coucelos and his parents have suffered emotionally, they said. And because the teen no longer felt safe at the Woburn school, he has transferred to the Cambridge Matignon School, his parents said.

“No family should go through what we’ve been going through,’’ Kevin Coucelos said.

He and his wife have notified Woburn’s city solicitor they are planning to sue the city and school department for $750,000.

On Wednesday, Woburn School Superintendent Matt Crowley referred to his previous statements on the matter. In February, Crowley said that the district has retained outside counsel to conduct a Title IX investigation of the incident, and that a second outside firm will then complete “a thorough administrative review and policy analysis” of issues arising from the allegations.

“We pledge to be forthcoming regarding the results of those investigations and pledge to enact their findings and recommendations,” Crowley said.

Head football coach Jack Belcher and his staff, as well as athletic director Jim Duran and principal Jessica Callanan, have not been made available by the school district to comment on the allegations.

Callanan announced in March that she will step down in July.

Belcher, a former Stoneham High School and Boston College football captain, remains on the job, despite calls by the Coucelos family and others for him, Duran, and assistant coach Chase Andrews to be replaced.

Johnathan Coucelos said he reported the locker room incident to Andrews immediately after it occurred and felt ignored by him.

Advertisement

Many of Belcher’s former BC teammates have contacted the Globe to defend him, as have some of his former Woburn players.

“He is a man of faith, and one who strives to always do the right thing,” said Doug Guyer, a former BC teammate. “He is a coach who mentors his players on why they should always be on the lookout for ways to help others, not hurt them or bring them down.”

Ryan Qualey, who set Woburn school records for touchdown passes under Belcher, said he volunteered to help coach the team last fall before he returned to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, where he plays baseball. He said he has never seen Belcher encourage or tolerate abusive behavior.

“I want to be on the record that the coach is a good guy who brings people together,” Qualey said. “I was shocked when I heard the story because that’s just not the program I know or remember.”

The Coucelos family and their attorney also expressed concern about the school’s handling of surveillance video related to the locker room incident.

“We continue to be concerned about the school police resource officer [Detective Edward Fumicello] and principal Callanan watching surveillance video of the hallway outside the locker rooms and allowing the video evidence to be deleted despite an ongoing criminal investigation,” Hahn said.

Woburn police declined to comment.

Hahn said a Middlesex assistant district attorney told him this week that “an open door somehow obstructed the view and/or made the image so bright that nothing could be seen.”

Advertisement

Hahn said school administrators had previously told him there was no relevant evidence on the video.

“The administration should be better trained and held accountable for letting the surveillance video be deleted,” Kevin Coucelos said.





Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.