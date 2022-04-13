Steve Pagliuca’s bid for Chelsea soccer team backed by high-powered group of investors

An array of well-known and well-heeled investors from the sports, entertainment, journalism, social media, technology, and financial realms are joining Celtics’ co-owner Steve Pagliuca’s bid to purchase the Premier League’s Chelsea Football Club, according to Pagliuca and his co-managing partner Larry Tanenbaum on Wednesday.

• Willow Bay, journalist and dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

• Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Elaine Saverin

• B Capital co-founder Raj Ganguly

• Peter Guber, co-owner of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Los Angeles FC

• Global venture capitalist Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital

• Investor John Burbank

• Serial tech entrepreneur Div Turakhia

Joining Pagliuca at the leadership position of the group’s multi-billion dollar bid, due by Thursday, is Tanenbaum, owner of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs plus MLS and Canadian Football League franchises. Tanenbaum also serves as chairman of the board of governors for the NBA, is co-chair of Toronto’s bid to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup, and also is founder of the Kilmer Group development company.

“The decision to partner with Steve was an easy one as we share similar values and passion for sports,” said Tanenbaum in a statement. “Once we started speaking, it was clear that we share the same long-term vision and goals for Chelsea Football Club.”

The Chelsea fan group True Blues Consortium is backing Pagliuca’s bid after holding talks with him and Tanenbaum last week in London. The fan group was co-founded by John Terry, former captain of Chelsea and the English national team.

“We are thrilled to have such an accomplished group of individuals who are committed to the long-term interests of Chelsea Football Club,” said Pagliuca. “We appreciate this opportunity and would be honored to create an exciting future for this great football club.”

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of May, with estimates on the purchase price ranging from $2 billion to more than $5 billion.

On Tuesday, Pagliuca went public about his group’s bid, vowing to make the club “habitual winners” if its “substantial and credible bid proposal” passes muster from a gauntlet of institutions: Chelsea, the Premier League, and the British government.

Pagliuca said Tuesday his ownership would hold itself accountable to its fan base, and “will not tolerate bullying, anti-Semitism, racism, or any other form of hateful speech - and neither should our fans.”

The final four Chelsea bidders all include owners of professional sports franchises from North America, continuing a Premier League trend over the last 17 years.

The Glazer family, owners of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought Manchester United in 2005; Boston-based Fenway Sports Group, owners of the Red Sox and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, purchased Liverpool FC in 2010; and Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Rapids, gained controlling interest of Arsenal in 2011.

The other three finalist groups are led by Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers; the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, along with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert; and Sir Martin Broughton, joined by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owners Dave Blitzer and Josh Harris.

Pagliuca led a group that purchased the Atalanta franchise in Italy’s top Serie A league in February. Owning multiple franchises in Europe is not prohibited, but clubs owned or controlled by the same owner cannot compete against each other in European competitions.

Pagliuca is co-chairman of Boston-based Bain Capital, a private investment firm with approximately $160 billion in assets under management. Besides Boston, the company has 19 offices around the world, including London.

Pagliuca joined Wyc Grousbeck’s successful $360 million bid to purchase the Celtics in 2002. Forbes ranked the Celtics as the fifth most valuable NBA team entering this current season, worth an estimated $3.55 billion.

On Tuesday, Chelsea, the defending champions of the Champions League, was knocked out of the competition by Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Chelsea is in third place in the Premier League standings.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.