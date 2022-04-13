Class and air-raid sirens: School in wartime for Ukraine’s children

In many places, students are connecting with their normal classrooms online, if their hometown schools are still operating and they have access to the Internet. But with such vast displacement of teachers and students, the paths to learning are circuitous: In some cases, teachers who relocated within Ukraine are instructing students who have already fled the country, through a school system that they both left behind.

As the war tears at the social institutions of the country, education has been one of the major casualties. Parents, teachers, and school administrators are scrambling to provide classes for the 5.5 million school-age children who remain in the country, as well as for thousands of others who have fled to other countries.

KRAKOW, Poland — In parts of Ukraine, kindergartens have been bombed, elementary schools have been converted into shelters, and, in some cities like Mariupol, their grounds have become makeshift graveyards.

“The study is just like during the COVID times but with constant interruptions for the air sirens,” said Inna Pasichnyk, 29, who fled with her 11-year-old son, Volodymyr, to the Czech Republic from their home in the Donetsk region. He still dials into his classroom every day.

Alla Porkhovnyuk now teaches classes remotely to 11- to 13-year-olds after fleeing with her children from the port town of Yuzhne, near Odessa, to stay with relatives in central Ukraine. As well as teaching history, much of her job involves providing reassurance to the children amid fears about the war.

“They often ask when will the war end, when will they return to school?” she said. “I always smile and say that it will be soon — we have to be patient a little longer.”

Millions of children and teachers have been forced to flee their homes since the Russian invasion began in February. Some end up elsewhere in Europe as refugees and join classrooms in unfamiliar countries and in unfamiliar languages. Some have taken advantage of initiatives by Ukraine’s Ministry of Education that allow them to continue their studies online while sheltering abroad — even if it is not through their own school district.

More than 13,000 schools have instituted remote learning, and a few dozen have a blend of in-person and online learning. Nearly 1,100 schools are in areas where the educational process has been suspended entirely because the security situation is so tense, officials said.

Many classrooms across Ukraine are simply unusable, after being damaged or destroyed or used in some areas for military purposes.

“Sadly, in Ukraine, schools continue to come under attack,” said Joe English, a communications specialist from UNICEF who has spent time in Ukraine during the war.

In times of war, classrooms can and should provide children with a sense of stability and act as a safe space to learn and to process the trauma, English said.

As of Monday, more than 900 educational institutions have been damaged or in some cases destroyed by bombing and shelling, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science.

Pasichnyk and her son had been living in Kramatorsk, a city in the east that was the site of a devastating attack on a train station last week. When the war began, they fled their home in a rush, and Pasichnyk said she did not even remember how she packed her bag or what was in it.

“But Volodymyr even managed to take a pencil case and a notebook,” she said of her son. After they relocated and got settled, he restarted his education over video call.

Porkhovnyuk, the history teacher, hopes to return home soon, but for now, she logs on daily to teach her classes. Around one-third of her students are still in Yuzhne, she said, while the rest have moved abroad or to safer parts of the country.

Classes were canceled there for several weeks, but resumed online in mid-March, she said. The classes have been cut to just 30 minutes, and students are not given any homework or tests. Her focus is less on imparting new knowledge and more on distracting the children from the war, Porkhovnyuk said.

“My students are constantly forced to hide in basements and bomb shelters,” she said. “It is impossible to get used to it.”