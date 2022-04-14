10 TV shows that have made this a very good year already

“Severance” This excellent sci-fi drama 100 percent nails the strange and unsettling vibe that is 2022. It’s beautifully acted, with Adam Scott deploying his most feeling of deadpans as a grieving widower, and the set design and cinematography are precise and spectacular. It’s set at a corporation called Lumon whose employees can undergo a procedure that splits their brains into a work self and a home self. Scott and his immediate co-workers, who perform seemingly nonsensical computer tasks, begin to rebel as they grow curious about their non-work selves. The show raises questions — How vulnerable are we to exploitative employers? At what point does emotional compartmentalization go from sustaining to dangerous? — but it’s the intriguing story line that will captivate you. (Apple TV+)

Usually, half the year has passed before I start hankering to do a “best so far” piece. But 2022 has been dense with TV goodness, a kind of viewer’s paradise even as the rest of the world seems to be going to blazes. Not even a third of the year has passed, and at least 10 new series and miniseries have already impressed. None of them is a franchise drama; they’re all original, risk-taking creations. I’m not including returning shows here, by the way, even though many of them — “My Brilliant Friend,” “Atlanta,” “Upload” — have stood out.

Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in "Minx." Katrina Marcinowski

“Minx” I had a great time watching this raunchy, culturally savvy, charming, and smart comedy, which made me think of “GLOW.” Set in the 1970s, it’s a fictional account of the creation of the first erotic magazine for women, with a feminist, Ophelia Lovibond’s Joyce, and a porn publisher, Jake Johnson’s Doug, teaming up to make it happen. The push and pull between them is entertaining, with Johnson particularly good as an underdog walking the lines between sleazy and liberated. There’s a lot of nudity on the show, which you might expect from a story about losing the shame regarding our bodies and our desires. (HBO Max)

“Somebody Somewhere” You can’t get much further from prefabricated TV series than this warm slice-of-life vehicle for singer-performer Bridget Everett. Like other fine midlife coming-of-age shows including “One Mississippi,” “Feel Good,” and “Life & Beth,” it’s TV auto-fiction, with Everett as a middle-aged woman grieving her sister and trying to find her people in uptight small-town Kansas. Everett is a magical presence, not least of all when she sings at open mics, and so is Jeff Hiller as her new best friend. Together they usher Will and Grace into the real world. (HBO)

Amy Schumer in "Life & Beth." Marcus Price/HULU

“Life & Beth” Amy Schumer delivers her midlife correction in this funny and poignant series. Her Beth is rethinking her choices — a shallow boyfriend, a job in sales, living in New York — after an unexpected death plunges her into a reexamination of her past. The show follows her search for authenticity and her decision not to let fear guide her, with plenty of humor along the way, including a nervous MRI attendant who DJs for his patients. Michael Cera is a big plus as an endearingly oddball farmhand Beth is drawn to, and who doesn’t care what people think. (Hulu)

“Single Drunk Female” This likable dramedy grew on me across its first season, as Sofia Black-D’Elia’s Sam tries to get sober while living with her mother (Ally Sheedy) in the Boston suburbs. Life changes for Sam when self-medication is out of the picture, and, as she approaches 30, she begins to recognize how her drinking enabled years of narcissistic behavior. The supporting cast is great, with Rebecca Henderson a standout as Sam’s sponsor and Lily Mae Harrington a charmer as her Boston-accented bestie. (Freeform; available to stream on Hulu)

Sam Richardson in "The Afterparty." Apple TV+

“The Afterparty” I thoroughly enjoyed this goofy but also clever whodunit, set at a 15th high school reunion where an alum — an irritating pop star played by Dave Franco — has been murdered. It employs the old “Rashomon”-like trick of giving us the same night through a different character’s perspective in each half-hour episode. But then it also attaches a different genre style to each retelling, to reflect the storyteller’s personality. Ike Barinholtz’s Brett remembers the night as if it were an action movie, while Sam Richardson’s Aniq recalls it as a rom-com. Throughout, irresistibly, Tiffany Haddish’s cop rolls her eyes as each person tells her their version of what happened. (Apple TV+)

“Slow Horses” Gary Oldman is outstanding as the hard-drinking, sour-tempered, slovenly, and brilliant leader of a group of demoted, sidelined MI5 agents. Adapted from the book by Mick Herron, the show is taut and takes its spy thriller cues from John le Carre as the crew stumbles into the politically charged kidnapping of an English man of Pakistani descent by far-right extremists. Watching Oldman go up against Kristin Scott Thomas as an MI5 boss is the kind of treat that more than compensates for some of the little tangles in the plotting. (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary.” Temma Hankin/ABC

“Abbott Elementary” Yup, it’s a network series — the first to impress in a while. Technically, the comedy had a one-episode preview in late 2021, but it really counts as a 2022 gift. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, it’s a mockumentary set among the teachers — and students, but mostly the teachers — at a Philadelphia school. It’s not a dazzlingly original concept, but it’s fleshed out beautifully and specifically thanks to sharp writing and an exactly right cast. The context — the strains of teaching in an underfunded school system — adds some relevance, but the best part is the ensemble chemistry, which is top-notch. (ABC)

“Pam & Tommy” Lily James and Sebastian Stan throw themselves completely into the roles of “Baywatch” actress Pam Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and they are riveting, evoking the kind of unstable chemical reaction of Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb in “Sid and Nancy.” The story revolves around their sex tape, the stirrings of viral culture, and the online porn revolution in the 1990s, with Seth Rogen as the vengeful contractor who stole and released the tape. There’s a layer of cultural criticism just below the surface, as Anderson faces judgment and contempt over the tape while Lee is celebrated for it with high-fives. (Hulu)

Claire Foy in "A Very British Scandal." Alan Peebles/Amazon/BBC/Sony Pictures Television

“A Very British Scandal” This fact-based three-parter premieres on April 22; I’ve seen it, and it’s a gas. Set in the 1960s, it stars Claire Foy at her very best — which is saying a lot — as the Duchess of Argyll, whose divorce from the Duke (Paul Bettany) was notoriously ugly. One of the many allegations of adultery in the trial led, famously, to the admission of a photo of the Duchess in flagrante with another man. Flashbacks of drug and alcohol abuse, a louche courtship, and big financial secrets come and go throughout the show, as the story reassesses the part that sexism played in the way the Duchess was perceived and treated. It’s classy, and dishy. (Amazon Prime Video)

