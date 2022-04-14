Author readings around Boston April 17-23

Elena Conis (”How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall, and Toxic Return of DDT”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Caren Beilin (”Revenge of the Scapegoat”) and Cristina Rivera Garza (”New and Selected Stories”) are in conversation with Danielle Dutton at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

TUESDAY

Josh Funk, Lisa Rogers, Nancy Tupper Ling, Robert Thibeault, Leanne Luetkemeyer, Kristen Wixted, Liz Kehrli, and Heather Kelly (”Friends and Anemones: Ocean Poems for Children”) read virtually and in person and at 4:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Frans de Waal (”Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Leslie Kirk Campbell (”The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Provincetown Public Library . . . Ben Shattuck (”Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”) is in conversation with Nick Offerman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Haider Warraich (”The Song of Our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain”) is in conversation with Sanjiv Chopra in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . James Bird (”The Second Chance of Benjamin Waterfalls”) is in conversation with Nic Stone at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kirstin Valdez Quade (”The Five Wounds”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.

