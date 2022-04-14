Author readings around Boston April 17-23

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Elena Conis (”How to Sell a Poison: The Rise, Fall, and Toxic Return of DDT”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Caren Beilin (”Revenge of the Scapegoat”) and Cristina Rivera Garza (”New and Selected Stories”) are in conversation with Danielle Dutton at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Josh Funk, Lisa Rogers, Nancy Tupper Ling, Robert Thibeault, Leanne Luetkemeyer, Kristen Wixted, Liz Kehrli, and Heather Kelly (”Friends and Anemones: Ocean Poems for Children”) read virtually and in person and at 4:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Frans de Waal (”Different: Gender Through the Eyes of a Primatologist”) reads at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Leslie Kirk Campbell (”The Man with Eight Pairs of Legs”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Provincetown Public Library . . . Ben Shattuck (”Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”) is in conversation with Nick Offerman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Haider Warraich (”The Song of Our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain”) is in conversation with Sanjiv Chopra in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . James Bird (”The Second Chance of Benjamin Waterfalls”) is in conversation with Nic Stone at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kirstin Valdez Quade (”The Five Wounds”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY
Susan Kusel and Sean Rubin (”The Passover Guest”) read at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Michael Favala Goldman (”The Trouble with Happiness: And Other Stories”) is in conversation with Morten Høi Jensen at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Christine Lynn Herman (”The Drowning Summer”) is in conversation with Jennifer Dugan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . DeMisty D. Bellinger (”New to Liberty”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Mary Laura Philpot (”Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives”) is in conversation with Kimberly Williams-Paisley at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $28.69 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $37.64 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped).
THURSDAY
Joy Ma and Dilip D’Souza (“The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment”) are in conversation with Sana Aiyar at noon at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Elizabeth Acevedo (“Clap When You Land”) in in conversation with Nailah J. Smith virtually and in person at 4 p.m. at Massachusetts Institute of Technology . . . Alec Carvlin (”How to Bake a Universe”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Michelle A. Gabow (”Go Play in Traffic (a writer’s life)”) and Amy Hoffman (”Dot & Ralfie”) read at 6:30 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain branch of Boston Public Library . . . William R. Cross (”Winslow Homer: American Passage”) is in conversation with Nancy F. Koehn in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kemi Alabi (”Against Heaven: Poems”) is in conversation with Porsha Olayiwola at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . James R. Turcotte (“Four Brothers from Lowell”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at Pollard Memorial Library . . . David R. Gillham (”Shadows of Berlin”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library.
FRIDAY
Michael Schur (”How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question”) reads at noon at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY
Rajani LaRocca (”I’ll Go and Come Back”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Mark Hoffmann (”Iamasaurus”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Kris Manjapra (”Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation”) is in conversation with Tony Clark in person at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books.