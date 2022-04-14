Big Thief at Roadrunner: Intimacy, but with intensity

Those things are not big pronouncements but intimate murmurs between young lovers, trying to figure out who they are. Musically, the band — Buck Meek on guitar, James Krivchenia, drums, and Max Oleartchik, who plays a McCartney-esque “violin” bass — spins an effortlessly complex web, sometimes stripping down to first-take looseness (as they do often on their sprawling new album, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” their fifth).

Whatever private moment she may have had in mind, her band’s fans have little to fear. Having cultivated a devout following since their debut release in 2016, Big Thief are not in danger of running out of things to say anytime soon.

“You and I both know there is nothing more to say,” sang Adrianne Lenker as she began her band’s brief encore playing solo acoustic Wednesday at Roadrunner. It’s a brand-new song, as yet untitled.

Lenker’s quavering voice, which she occasionally unleashes like a furnace blast (on “Contact,” for instance, which they played a dozen songs in), is the band’s distinguishing feature. But it’s Meek’s masterful shading, coaxed from an array of effects on a guitar he plays high on his chest, resting on his heart, that gives the band’s sound its shimmering, watery depths.

“Change, like the wind/Like water, like skin,” Lenker sang on the opening song, “Change,” which also opens the new album. Dressed for combat in big boots and a sleeveless black top, her hair cropped, she switched easily from vulnerability to force.

Hunched over a smallish drum kit, Krivchenia gives some of the band’s songs a kind of Civil War cadence, as he did on “Cattails” and “Shoulders.” On “Not,” from the band’s 2019 album “Two Hands,” Lenker wrestled with a gnarly solo, like vintage Neil Young.

“Dried Roses” is one of several songs on the new album that reflect the backwoods where the band members holed up together to write the album, in Vermont. (On the recording, it features fiddle.) They’re all alumni of Berklee College of Music, though they didn’t form the band until later.

The crowd hung on every word. “My certainty is wild, weaving,” Lenker sang on the archly titled “Certainty.” For a generation growing up with so much anxiety, a simple reminder that others share the feeling can be a comfort.

On the set-ending “Masterpiece,” the title track of the band’s boldly named first album, the guitarists knelt together in front of Krivchenia’s drum kit. They closed with a musical breakdown, Lenker joyously yanking some haywire notes from her guitar before walking offstage flashing a peace sign.

The encore ended with “Spud Infinity,” the goofy hillbilly anthem from the new album, with Lenker’s kid brother Noah twanging away at a mouth harp. “What’s it gonna take?” the audience sang along on the refrain.

Setting down her guitar, Lenker answered her own question.

“Take care of each other,” she said. “And that’s it.”

BIG THIEF

At Roadrunner, Wednesday night

