Clothing allowance, blues legend, film studies, 33⅓ revolutions per minute

That changed, radically and lucratively, during the ‘90s. Instead of hunting lodges and safaris, A&F became associated with shopping malls and college campuses. An executive named Mike Jeffries made apparel for young people the company’s focus. He situated the brand between the overt sexiness of Calvin Klein and the WASPy exclusivity of Ralph Lauren. That turned out to be a retail sweet spot, and A&F boomed throughout the ‘90s and into the ‘00s.

Founded in 1892, Abercrombie & Fitch spent most of its first century as go-to purveyor to upper-crust outdoorsmen, people like Teddy Roosevelt and Ernest Hemingway. A new Purdey shotgun for your hunting lodge or next safari? Go to Abercrombie.

The selling of sex may not have been as explicit as with Calvin Klein, but it was hard to miss. Partly, that was owing to the homoerotic ad campaigns centered on Bruce Weber’s photography. More generally, it was because of Jeffries’s emphasis on physical appearance. “We hire good-looking people in our stores,” he said. “Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that.”

Many might find such a policy offensive. Making it far, far worse was that “cool” and “good looking” were code for “white.” The title of Alison Klayman’s Netflix documentary “White & Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” has a double meaning. The company’s discriminatory hiring practices were so egregious that it settled a class-action lawsuit in 2004 for nearly $50 million and had to sign a consent decree to change its hiring practices. Not that they actually changed much. What did change, somewhat, was social attitudes and, a lot, consumer preferences.

“White & Hot” makes for lively viewing, though the jangly soundtrack and overactive graphics get wearying. It’s basically two films: a bit gushy on the the go-go years, then relentlessly censorious about the fall. Neither Jeffries nor Weber agreed to be interviewed. We hear from many former employees and various journalists. The Washington Post’s Robin Givhan is a standout (no surprise there). Give her her own documentary, please.

“White & Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” premieres on Netflix April 19. Go to www.netflix.com/title/81323741.

Lightnin' Hopkins (right) and Mance Lipscomb in "The Blues Accordin' to Lightnin' Hopkins." Criterion Collection

Lightnin’ strikes

Les Blank (1935-2013) was one of the great American documentarians, with a special love for music. Lightnin’ Hopkins (1912-1972) was one of the great singer-guitarists. So “The Blues Accordin’ to Lightnin’ Hopkins” (1970), which Blank codirected with Skip Gerson, is a match made in musical-movie heaven. The 30-minute documentary is one of Ethan Hawke’s choices as this month’s guest on the Criterion Channel’s “Adventures in Moviegoing” series.

Blank’s happily wayward and unemphatic style nicely complements Hopkins’s leashed intensity and the leathery insinuation of his voice. He looks quite raffish, wearing sunglasses and smoking a cigarillo. We hear him sing and play a bit (though not enough of either). He strolls around an East Texas town. He visits a rodeo and country church and goes fishing.

A celebrated raconteur even by bluesman standards, Hopkins describes a shockingly racist incident that happened to him in North Carolina. He tells the story so casually and with such good humor that the hilarious punchline almost, but only almost, deflects the racism.

“The blues is something hard to get acquainted with,” Hopkins allows at one point, “like death.” He is a man to be reckoned with.

“The Blues Accordin’ to Lightnin’ Hopkins” can be streamed on the Criterion Channel. Go to www.criterionchannel.com/the-blues-accordin-to-lightnin-hopkins.

Ben Cooper in "Johnny Guitar," as seen in "Red Hollywood." Courtesy of Cinema Guild

Seeing red

Thom Andersen and Noël Burch’s “Red Hollywood” (2017) takes a familiar story, the unfriendly witnesses of the Hollywood Ten and blacklisting, and looks at it in a refreshingly straightforward fashion. The documentary starts streaming on ovid.tv April 14. “This is a compilation film about the filmwork created by the victims of the Hollywood Blacklist,” states a title card, “an effort to isolate their contribution to the Hollywood cinema. It is not about their politics or their martyrdom.”

So the documentary includes clips from various films written or directed by members of the Hollywood Ten and others who testified before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. Those clips are organized under thematic headings: class, war, sexes, death, crime, hate, race. They show the extent to which “subversive” content actually got into these films (not much, but some of it is a bit startling).

There are also talking-head interviews with several filmmakers who were blacklisted. Abraham Polonsky is the most engaging. Do you know his “Force of Evil” (1948)? It’s terrific. “All films about crime are about capitalism, because capitalism is about crime,” Polonsky says. “At least that’s what I used to think.” He pauses for effect. “Now I’m convinced.”

Billy Wilder famously, and not inaccurately, said of the Hollywood Ten, “only two had talent; the other eight were just unfriendly.” All three of the Kaufman brothers were very talented indeed. Also to be found on ovid.tv is “Dziga and His Brothers” (2002), Yevgeni Tsymbal’s bracing documentary about Dziga Vertov, who directed “Man With a Movie Camera” (1929); Mikhail Kaufman, who shot “Man” and later directed his own documentaries; and Boris Kaufman, who shot Jean Vigo’s “L’Atalante” (1934), Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” (1954), and Sidney Lumet’s “12 Angry Men” (1957). Anyone who loves movies is very much in debut to the Kaufmans’ parents, and anyone who loves movies will find Tsymbal’s film fascinating.

“Red Hollywood” and “Dziga and His Brothers” can be streamed on ovid.tv. Go to search.ovid.tv/cart/coming_soon.

From "Vinyl Nation." Sherri Kauk

In the groove

Did you know that Record Store Day is April 23? Not a bad way to celebrate would be to watch Kevin Smokler and Christopher Boone’s very appealing “Vinyl Nation” (2020).

As the title suggests, “Vinyl Nation” is about LPs and those who love them. The documentary visits record stores, used and new; three pressing plants (did you know that terms used in the process include “puck” and “biscuit”?); a convention; several recording studios; and homes with many walls covered by LP-filled shelves.

“You have all that stuff on your phone. Why are you getting it?” an interviewee recalls his parents asking when he bought his first LP. “I don’t know,” he told them, “it’s just really cool.” Another collector addresses the issue of whether vinyl records have a warmer, richer sound. “I could really give a [hoot],” he says. “I like to hold ‘em and flip ‘em and touch ‘em and go through the liner notes. That experience is far and above scrolling through the playlist on your phone.”

“Vinyl Nation” is available on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and iTunes, starting April 19. Go to geni.us/VinylNation.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.