For Emily St. John Mandel, it’s always fiction, no matter the genre

In her newest novel, “ Sea of Tranquility ,” Emily St. John Mandel links a moon colony, time travel, and mysterious fiddle playing in the Canadian wilderness. Mandel has written six novels, including “ Station Eleven ,” a bestseller that was a finalist for the National Book Award and then developed into a series on HBO Max. The Canadian native lives in Brooklyn with her husband.

MANDEL: Expensive. I really love living with a lot of books. So my apartment looks like a bookstore. It’s all lined with bookshelves. It’s kind of soothing to me.

BOOKS: Do you prefer paperbacks or hardbacks?

MANDEL: I swing back and forth. If it’s an author I love I get the hardback. I also come across authors just by browsing paperbacks. I read a book recently that I came across that way, Michelle de Kretser’s novel, “Scary Monsters.” It’s two startling well-written novellas that are concerned with issues around racism.

BOOKS: What are you reading currently?

MANDEL: This is kind of impractical for travel but “The Book of Form and Emptiness” by Ruth Ozeki. It’s not only a hardback but it’s like 550 pages. It takes up half of my bag. I loved her previous novel, “A Tale for the Time Being.” Nobody writes like her.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

MANDEL: A debut novel that reads like autofiction, “It’s Not Nothing,” by Courtney Denelle. It’s a lot about homelessness and alcoholism but it has such hope. It renders these awful subjects with such a light touch you find yourself even laughing out loud.

BOOKS: What is your taste in fiction?

MANDEL: As I have gotten older I find myself consistently surprised by how little genre matters to me anymore. Up until a few years ago, I would have said that I would never read horror but I loved Dan Chaon’s “Ill Will.” I read it twice. I also would not describe myself as someone who reads Westerns except I read Gil Adamson’s “Ridgerunner.” That was pretty spectacular. I’m trying to let go of these ideas of what I do and don’t read and just embrace good books.

BOOKS: Do you read nonfiction?

MANDEL: I read 99 percent fiction. I rarely read memoirs. Daniele Mastrogiacomo’s “Days of Fear,” which is about when he was abducted by the Taliban, is staggering. It ruined the genre for me. Unless something like that has happened to you, you have to be a really compelling writer to pull off a memoir in my opinion.

BOOKS: When did you start reading science fiction?

MANDEL: When I was a teenager that was all I read. I started to branch out a bit. I remember getting a copy of Michael Ondaatje’s “The English Patient” for my 14th birthday. I loved it so much that it’s one of those books I would never reread because I don’t want to spoil that beautiful experience of reading it the first time.

BOOKS: Do you make a point of reading Canadian writers?

MANDEL: Not really. It’s a very nationalistic literary culture in Canada. Every bookstore there has a shelf labeled Canadian fiction. There is this constant, not unreasonable, fear of being culturally subsumed. I understand it but I don’t care where an author is from.

BOOKS: Who is your favorite contemporary speculative writer?

MANDEL: I would have to say Jeff VanderMeer. I thought the “Ambergris Trilogy” was extraordinary.

BOOKS: When you were starting out as writer, was there a book that was pivotal for you?

MANDEL: Norman Mailer’s “The Executioner’s Song” was hugely important in forming my style. He’s really hit or miss as a writer, but that book is just a marvel of lucidity. That changed the way I wrote for good.

BOOKS: What do you do if you don’t know what to read?

MANDEL: I have a lot of books so if I’m not sure what’s next I like to zone out and gaze at my bookshelves and see if anything speaks to me. If that doesn’t work I go to the last book that I read and take the book next to it.

BOOKS: What will you read next?

MANDEL: I have a bookstore event in Washington, D.C., and my goal is to buy Jennifer Egan’s new novel, “The Candy House,” which just came out.

