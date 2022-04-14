‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ brings Mary Badham, the original Scout, back to Maycomb 60 years later

Now the Birmingham, Ala., native has returned to “Mockingbird,” co-starring alongside Richard Thomas in the national tour of Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation, which wraps up its run at the Citizens Bank Opera House on Sunday. But this time Badham has a vastly different role — that of ill-tempered, despicable Mrs. Dubose, the racist, morphine-addicted neighbor who seems to relish in haranguing the rowdy kids on her Maycomb, Ala., street. The play tells the story of Scout’s compassionate father, Atticus Finch, a small-town lawyer who defends a Black man falsely accused of rape in the 1930s Jim Crow South.

Mary Badham is having a quintessential full-circle moment. When the long-retired actress was 10 years old, she charmed moviegoers as the inquisitive, energetic tomboy Scout opposite Gregory Peck’s Atticus Finch in the 1962 film adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It made her a child star and, at the time, the youngest nominee for an Academy Award for best supporting actress (she lost to a teenage Patty Duke).

While Badham largely stepped away from acting as a teenager, “Mockingbird” has remained a central part of her life in the intervening six decades. She spent years lecturing on the book and spreading its gospel at schools, universities, and libraries. But her memories of playing Scout have faded with time. “That seems like somebody else!” she says with a laugh. “I’m going to be 70 in October. It’s like a whole different life.”

Over the phone, Badham discusses coming out of retirement to do “Mockingbird,” acting onstage for the first time, the challenges of playing Mrs. Dubose, and why the story feels as urgent today as it did in 1962.

Q. What’s it been like acting again for the first time in decades — especially in a live theater setting, something you’d never done before?

A. Well, acting onstage is a totally different gig from what I’m used to. There’s no doing it over. So I was mortally terrified until I got into it. But now I’ve gotten to the point where I can enjoy it. When I was a kid, [acting] was just playtime, so I’m learning to play with this now. It’s fun reacting with an audience. It gives you a boost of adrenaline that’s like nothing else. Now I see why people want to do theater, because you can feel the energy coming through the curtain before it even goes up.

Q. What were the challenges of finding your way into playing the mean-spirited Mrs. Dubose?

A. It was a tough decision if I should do this or not, mostly because she is such a difficult character. I debated long and hard. But I talked to my friends, and everybody said, “Do it. Do it. Do it.” I really had to wrestle with the character. I’m still wrestling with her, trying to get inside her head and figure it all out. Because she’s really your typical old crotchety, bigoted racist person. And I don’t hang with people like that! [Laughs] I don’t know what goes on in their head. But I think I’m getting a good feel for it.

Mary Badham and Gregory Peck in a scene from the 1962 film "To Kill a Mockingbird." AFP

Q. Your brother John Badham is a famous Hollywood filmmaker who’s directed movies like “Saturday Night Fever,” “Dracula,” “Blue Thunder,” and “War Games.” Did he give you any advice?

A. No, not really. I don’t think he’s ever cared for me being in acting. But what you have to understand is that when I was asked to do “Mockingbird,” John was at Yale studying drama and philosophy, and in the worst kind of way wanted to work in the movie business. Then he gets a call from my mom one day and she says, “Guess what? Mary’s gonna be in a movie!” And he’s there at Yale beating his brains out trying to get a degree, and he’s like, “What?!” Now fast-forward a year, and she’s gotten a nomination for an Academy Award. And I think he’s never forgiven me for that. [Laughs] But his list of awards and films is so far beyond mine.

Q. Was Scout a character that you really connected with as a kid?

A. Oh, totally! I mean, I was a little Scout. I didn’t like wearing dresses. I wasn’t a frilly, foo-foo kind of girl. I was an outdoor kid. I grew up around boys. I didn’t really understand girls.

Q. How did you come to get cast in the film version of “Mockingbird”?

A. My mom was an actress at the local Town and Gown theater in Birmingham. The person who was running the theater, James Hatcher, allowed the movie people [for “Mockingbird”] to use his facility to do auditions. And he told my mother, “You should bring little Mary in. She’s about the right age.” So my mom was like, “Well, she doesn’t know anything about acting, and I’d have to ask Henry.” That’s my dad. So she went and asked daddy and he said no. [Laughs] Which she thoroughly expected. But my mom was so sharp. She had daddy totally wrapped around her finger. And she said, “Now Henry, dear, what are the chances that the child will get the part anyway?” [Laughs] Oh, well!

Q. You acted in a movie and a few episodes of television after “Mockingbird,” but you largely retreated from acting. Why did you give it up?

A. We had a family meeting, and daddy wanted me to really concentrate on my education and being a normal kid. And by this time, I had seen enough and heard enough about acting to realize that it was a here-today, gone-tomorrow thing.

Q. But you didn’t end up back in Alabama for long.

A. Yeah, I knew I didn’t want to go back. Alabama was not for me. I was totally over it. I couldn’t live in that social structure of male dominance and not being able to have friends of color.

Mary Badham at Gibney Studios in New York in February. TONJE THILESEN/NYT

Q. Over the course of the play, Atticus has his blinders ripped off about the racial injustice and racial violence prevalent in his community. As your co-star Richard Thomas has said, his idealism and his sense of justice are really challenged.

A. Calpurnia [the Finches’ Black housekeeper] has been given a voice that helps to awaken Atticus. She takes off Atticus’s rose-colored glasses. The growth that you see in Atticus from the beginning through till the end of the play is really stunning. He believes in the honesty of people, and he believes that fairness and justice is going to win out. But it doesn’t always! I mean, it speaks immediately to today. We all believe that right is going to win out and that we’re going to be OK and that people would see reason, but they don’t always. That’s why this play is so important. No matter race, color, or creed, bigotry and racism and hatred are everywhere, in all different forms, and we just need to face that fact and try to change things and make them better. That’s what we hope the play will do.

Interview has been edited and condensed. Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.