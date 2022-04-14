Local bestsellers for the week ending April 10

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel.

2. Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

3. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

4. French Braid Anne Tyler Knopf

5. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

6. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

7. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

8. A Sunlit Weapon Jacqueline Winspear Harper

9. Young Mungo Douglas Stuart Grove Press

10. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole Susan Cain Crown

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

3. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals Tieghan Gerard Clarkson Potter

4. Lessons From The Edge: A Memoir Marie Yovanovitch Mariner Books

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

7. The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji López-Alt Norton

8. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Knopf

9. Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas Jennifer Raff Twelve

10. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Vintage

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

7. Great Circle Maggie Shipstead Vintage

8. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

9. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

10. Whereabouts Jhumpa Lahiri Vintage

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

4. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale Art Spiegelman Pantheon

5. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

8. Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths Natalie Haynes Harper Perennial

9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

10. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 10. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.