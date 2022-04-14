Serious face time, courtesy of Andy Warhol

For Andy Warhol, the combination of film, simplicity, and glamour was a trifecta. That trifecta took the form of his “Screen Tests.” The Currier Museum of Art , in Manchester, N.H., is showing 20 of them through July 3. Mug shots figure in there, too. One of the chief inspirations for the series was a 1962 booklet, “The Thirteen Most Wanted,” published by the New York City police. Another was photo-booth strips. One way to think of the “Screen Tests” is as a much longer set of film-strip portraits.

Verbal grammar has its units: noun, verb, preposition, etc. So does film grammar: two-shot, pan, zoom, etc. The simplest unit of film grammar is also the most glamourous, the close-up. It’s been said that the greatest movie special effect is a close-up of someone as their mind changes. The glamour comes when that someone is a star. When the face belongs to someone less exalted, it can be closer to a mug shot.

Andy Warhol, "Edie Sedgwick," 1965. © The Andy Warhol Museum,

Warhol filmed the “Screen Tests” from 1964 to 1966; 472 survive. The procedure was basic, at once unnervingly and ravishingly so. He shot the “Screen Tests” on 100-foot rolls of black-and-white film, without sound. In color, they might be unbearable emotionally; and with sound they’d be an altogether different animal.

These films — think of them as documentary shorts/character studies — have a distinct rhythmless rhythm. The camera remains stationary. The lighting stays constant. The only thing changing are the sitters’ facial expressions. Or is “subjects” a better word than “sitters,” since the former sounds more clinical?

What we get are just faces looking at the camera — and the viewer. At the Currier, the films are projected on five large-scale screens, so the experience of watching them is very different from doing so online. Many are available on YouTube.

Some of the subjects are famous: Bob Dylan, Allen Ginsberg, Dennis Hopper. Others are famous, but in a Warhol-centric way: Edie Sedgwick, Billy Name. There are four members of the Velvet Underground, whose fame would extend far beyond the band’s initial promotion by Warhol: Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, Nico. (The band’s drummer, Maureen Tucker, did get a “Screen Test,” but it’s not at the Currier.) There are art-world luminaries, too: Marcel Duchamp, the sculptor Marisol, Salvador Dalí, perhaps Warhol’s only rival as biggest self-promoter in 20th-century art.

Andy Warhol, "Salvador Dalí," 1966. © The Andy Warhol Museum,

Formally, each “Screen Test” is like every other. Repetition, that’s another attraction for Warhol. In terms of content, each is as different as, yes, a human face. Reed, for example, uses a Coke bottle as a prop. A decade later, Warhol would write, “A Coke is a Coke and no amount of money can get you a better Coke than the one the bum on the corner is drinking. All the Cokes are the same and all the Cokes are good.”

The sameness of the “Screen Tests” inspires a constellation of complexities, touching on identity, emotion, and appearance. They’re a form of self-portraiture, with Warhol as enabler, since it’s the subject who decides how to respond to the camera: blankly, angrily, joyfully.

These are close-ups beyond the close-up as commonly understood. Warhol removes the layer of artifice that narrative imparts. These aren’t just faces but completely self-aware faces. There’s an almost unnerving release from social convention. That release is experienced on both sides of the camera. The subjects are allowed to stare at the camera, a mechanical surrogate for another person, in a way that would be at best eccentric, if not outright rude, in society; and viewers aren’t just allowed but expected to stare — and stare — and stare — right back.

Who’s being tested by the “Screen Tests”: subject or viewer? And is the screen involved the one the image is being projected on or the one that the subject tries to maintain before the camera?

Andy Warhol, "Marisol," 1964. © The Andy Warhol Museum,

“Warhol Screen Tests” is at the Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St., Manchester, N.H., through July 3. Go to currier.org.





