Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

PILLOW QUEENS This Dublin quartet’s new album, “Leave the Light On,” is a spirited, sincere collection of punchy, distortion-driven rock, with the formidable choruses of cuts like “Historian” and “No Good Woman” bolstered by knotty emotions and triumphant-despite-it-all vocal harmonies. April 15, 8 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

CHARLI XCX “Crash,” the latest album from this future-dwelling singer-songwriter, throws the styles she’s whirled through over her decade-plus pop star career — including synthy goth, glitchy hyperpop, disarmingly honest bedroom-studio chronicles — and a couple of well-timed nods to pop’s past into a blender set to its highest speed. April 20, 6:30 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

PRIZE HORSE This Minneapolis trio counters its gloomy lyrics with guitar shimmer that feels as bright as a direct beam from a midwinter sun. They’re part of a four-band bill that includes the first live performance by locals No/Nations, whose two-song cassingle “Seltzer/Queso” revels in guitar-borne catharsis. April 20, 7 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

RIVER WHYLESS With three singers (and harmonizers), four songwriters, and four multi-instrumentalists in members Ryan O’Keefe, Halli Anderson, Daniel Shearin, and Alex McWalters, Asheville, N.C.’s River Whyless is truly a folk-music intersection of multiple talents. The band is touring in support of new record “Monoflora.” April 16, 8 p.m. $25. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

ADIA VICTORIA This singer-songwriter arrives in support of the aptly titled “Southern Gothic,” the latest iteration of her by turns delicate and muscular folk, blues, and rock-and-roll mix. She says she wanted the record to “get that ethereal feel of the South . . . to encapsulate the extremes of the South.” April 17, 8 p.m. $15-$25. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

FRUIT BATS Eric D. Johnson has been making some noise recently as a member of Bonny Light Horseman, but thankfully, his on-again off-again folkish project Fruit Bats has stayed on, with the release of “Pet Parade” last year followed by the idiosyncratic retrospective/oddities collection, “Sometimes a Cloud Is Just a Cloud.” April 21, 8 p.m. $24. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

FRANKIE BOY & THE BLUES EXPRESS Raw, rowdy electric blues, rooted in the classic sounds of Chicago and Texas, from Amesbury boy Frankie and his New Hampshire crew. April 16, 6-9 p.m. No cover. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

ZAHILI ZAMORA’S COMMON GROUND JazzBoston’s Jazz All Ways series — set to run every Sunday through June — continues with Cuban-born pianist, composer, arranger, and educator Zamora’s scintillating Afro-Latin jazz quintet. April 17, 7 p.m. $10. Zuzu Music Room, 474 Mass Ave, Cambridge. www.jazzboston.org/jazz-all-ways, www.mideastoffers.com

DAVE BRYANT & FRIENDS Keyboardist Bryant, best known for his stint with jazz innovator Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time band, kicks off a Third Thursdays series, exploring Coleman’s harmolodic improvisational methods. For this inaugural outing, his friends will be tenor saxophonist Tom Hall, guitarist Eric Hofbauer, bassist Jacob William, and drummer Miki Matsuki. April 21, 8 p.m. $10. Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. dbryantmusic.com/third-thursdays/

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This week, former New York Philharmonic director Alan Gilbert leads the orchestra in music by Bernard Rands and Debussy before Joshua Bell takes center stage for Beethoven’s Violin Concerto (April 16). Next week, the ascendant star Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen joins the BSO and music director Andris Nelsons for one night to perform Strauss’s “Four Last Songs” in the first of several all-Strauss evenings that will close the BSO’s Symphony Hall season (April 21). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, bso.org

CONCERT FOR UKRAINE New England Conservatory faculty and guest artists join forces for an afternoon of chamber music in solidarity with Ukraine. Kharkiv-born pianist Stanislav Khristenko offers a prelude by 20th-century Ukrainian composer Boris Lyatoshinsky, and guest artists Andrius Žlabys and Sergei Babayan perform music for piano quintet alongside a string quartet of NEC faculty. Free; tickets required. April 17, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. nec.edu

AMADIGI DI GAULA Boston Baroque takes over GBH’s Calderwood Studio for Handel’s magical “Amadigi di Gaula” in a production directed by Louisa Muller. The four-person cast includes soprano Amanda Forsythe and countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, who were last seen together heating up the Jordan Hall stage in Boston Baroque’s 2019 “L’incoronazione di Poppea”; Puerto Rican soprano Camille Ortiz makes her company debut. April 21-24. April 22 performance will be livestreamed on Idagio. Calderwood Studio at GBH, Brighton. baroque.boston

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD In Bartlett Sher’s outstanding production of Aaron Sorkin’s play, starring a superb Richard Thomas as defense attorney Atticus Finch, the built-in strengths of Harper Lee’s novel about racial injustice transcend the playwright’s impulse to Sorkin-ize any story. Plus, Sorkin has a few strengths of his own, among them this pertinent one: The man knows from courtroom drama. And it shows. Through April 17. Broadway In Boston. At Citizens Bank Opera House. www.BroadwayInBoston.com

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND A musical fable about an idealistic peasant girl in Haiti who sacrifices herself to save an aristocratic youth only to be betrayed by him, “Once on This Island” has issues of colonial exploitation and class inequities very much on its mind. Director Pascale Florestal, who is Haitian-American, does not shrink from them. Yet there’s a unquenchable exuberance to “Once on This Island,” and, frequently, enchantment. At the musical’s glowing center is Peli Naomi Woods as Ti Moune, a senior at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, who gives a remarkably confident performance. Through April 16. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.SpeakEasyStage.com

THE WIZARD OF OZ There’s no place like . . . Well, you know. The cast includes Lily Park as Dorothy, Katie Anne Clark as the Wicked Witch of the West, Maxwell Seelig as the Scarecrow, David Jiles Jr. as the Tin Man, Krystal Hernandez as the Cowardly Lion, and Zachary McConnell as the Wizard. Directed by Nick Vargas, with choreography by Tiffany Lau. Through May 1. Wheelock Family Theatre. 617-353-3001, www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham After COVID derailed a fall engagement here, Abraham and his company finally share their artistry at ICA/Boston. The diverse program features “Our Indigo: If We Were a Love Song,” set to the intimate soulfulness of Nina Simone, “The Quiet Dance,” a quintet unfurling to the jazz stylings of Bill Evans, and the world premiere of an extended version of “Studies on a Farewell,” a tender group work set to classical music by Sebastian Bartmann, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Nico Muhly. April 15-17, $25-$35. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

CONVERGENT WAVES: BOSTON This site-specific, multimedia performance by Lenora Lee Dance explores the cultural erosion caused by gentrification. Through movement, visuals, music, and powerful stories of displacement, the immersive work makes a statement calling for the preservation of communities, and the company plans this Boston iteration as the beginning of a series addressing the issue across the country. April 21-23, $20-$50. Pao Arts Center. https://www.paoartscenter.org/

BODY LANGUAGE In partnership with the global video channel NOWNESS, Jacob’s Pillow offers a special virtual presentation of three short films featuring Irish dancing TikTok star Morgan Bullock, the eye-popping movement invention of Bill Shannon, and an intimate look at Guang Chang Wu, a style of Chinese square dancing making waves in NYC. The program also includes conversations between the producer and the artists. April 21, Free. www.jacobspillow.org as well as the organization’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

GOODTHANGPASSING 2022: FLUFFY MATZAH BALL EDITION Paul Kafka-Gibbons’s semi-annual “Thangs” are day-long celebrations that bring together a wild array of artistic expressions. Dance always figures prominently, and this time around, look out for the artistry of a range of noted familiars, including Julie Leavitt, Joanie Block, Karen Klein, and Eliza Mallouk, among others. April 15, 10 am – 4 pm, Free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. https://www.thangthang.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

TURNER’S MODERN WORLD Joseph Mallord William Turner — J.M.W., to you — was less a British artist of the Romantic era than a fiery experimentalist whose audacious work blazed a path from serene Romanticism headlong into the turbulent realm of Modernist art. Any Turner exhibition is almost inevitably a thrill ride; this one, with more than 100 paintings and drawings centered on the artist’s pivotal role as a bridge between eras, promises to be more than most. Through July 10, Museum of Fine Arts Boston. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, mfa.org

A PLACE FOR ME: FIGURATIVE PAINTING NOW The obituary for figurative painting has been written so many times in the past 100 years, it’s tempting to consider any exhibition of it to be something of a seance. The truth is quite the opposite: Despite the decades-long shunning by art world cognoscenti of such millennia-old forms as portraiture and landscape painting, it never went away, and in the last 20 years in particular it has gone through an ebullient renaissance. This show makes a case yet again that should hardly need to be made: that human hands pushing paint to portray human beings is as elemental to our species’ culture as walking and breathing. Through Sept. 5, Institute of Contemporary Art Boston. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org

US THEM WE: RACE ETHNICITY IDENTITY How any single museum exhibition can get its arms around a subject so vast, so fraught, is a question worth asking, but good on the Worcester Art Museum for stepping into an arena that’s increasingly become just the standard for any museum, anywhere. This show “will consider the ways that contemporary artists accentuate concepts like race and ethnicity through various visual strategies,” specifically text, juxtaposition, seriality, and pattern. Through June 19, Worcester Art Museum. 55 Salisbury St., Worcester. 508-799-4406, worcesterart.org

MURRAY WHYTE





RIGHTS ALONG THE SHORE Performance artist Danielle Abrams and video artist Mary Ellen Strom join forces for this examination of segregation in public swimming areas in the US, using a 1975 NAACP-led protest at South Boston’s Carson Beach as a starting point. From 1-4 p.m. on Friday, April 15, the gallery stages a colloquium on the subject, “Freedom in Water, Body of Water, Bodies in Water.” Participants include former Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey. RSVP required. Through May 28. Mills Gallery, Boston Center for the Arts, 551 Tremont St. https://bostonarts.org/experiences-exhibitions-rights-along-the-shore/

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

JOE LIST “Isn’t it fun to not ask somebody a question when they really want you to ask them a question?” says the former Boston and current New York comic. “You ever do that? When someone’s like, ‘I had a wild night last night’ and then you’re like, ‘Neat,’ and then you just walk away. Isn’t that fun?” Friday and Saturday’s early shows are sold out. April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO Myq Kaplan drops by Saturday’s show, with Shaun Connolly, Andrew Mayer, Ryan Shea, and Shafi Hossain. Friday night is packed, too, with Connolly, Hossain, Chris Post, Mike Dorval, Tooky Kavanagh, Caroline Cooke, and Casey Crawford. April 15-16, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $20. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. www.thecomedystudio.com

MARC MARON: THIS MAY BE THE LAST TIME Don’t let the name of the tour scare you too much — the pandemic was a dark time for Maron and everyone else, but it appears he’s come out of it with enough new material for a special and this tour. Don’t expect to see the “WTF” host give up live comedy any time soon. Early show is sold out. April 16, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $47-$61.50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BLUE MAN GROUP APRIL VACATION WEEK SHOWS The performing world’s most exuberant blue humans are adding performances during school vacation week, including a 4:30 p.m. show on Patriots Day, and daily 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. shows April 19-22. Tickets start at $49. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St. blueman.com

THE ONLINE EASTER EGG HUNT This just in: The Internet has been littered with eggs of every variety from dinosaur to Fabergé, and kids are invited to find them. All you have to do is hop on a meeting with one of Watson Adventures’ “eggceptional” hosts, and you’re off to the races. April 16, 5 p.m. $19. Virtual. watsonadventures.com

KIDS’ FREE DAY AT THE HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM Built in the 1920s by scientist and inventor John Jay Hammond Jr., this European-style castle on a bluff in Gloucester is offering free admission to children on Thursday, April 21. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $18 for adults, free for children under 12. Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester. discovergloucester.com

SAM TROTTENBERG
















