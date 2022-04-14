‘We Own This City’ brings ‘The Wire’ team back to a corrupt Baltimore where rogue cops rule the streets

George Pelecanos and David Simon’s reaction was to create a TV drama about the state of policing in America today. Simon was a Baltimore Sun journalist whose books led to “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “The Corner” before he created “The Wire” for television. On that show, he was joined by Pelecanos, author of 20 novels. They continued exploring America’s urban landscape in subsequent series — New Orleans on Simon’s “Treme,” New York in their co-creation “The Deuce.”

What shocked outsiders was that the eight men arrested were police officers, part of the notorious Gun Trace Task Force; what surprised locals was that some small measure of justice had finally been served.

Five years ago, Baltimore witnessed perhaps the most stunning arrests in its history when the FBI dismantled a ruthless gang that had flaunted brutal power over the city’s streets, robbing people, dealing drugs, and issuing violent, often unprovoked beatdowns.

Now they’ve come full circle with “We Own This City,” their limited HBO series adapted from a book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton. It premieres April 25 at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

“It was karma,” Pelecanos says, adding that he and Simon brought back producers, writers, and crew from “The Wire.” “We haven’t done a show in Baltimore since ‘The Wire,’ and you don’t know how many more opportunities you’ll have.”

The series features numerous shifts in time, showing the officers being arrested early on then jumping back and forth to illustrate their criminal behavior and how they were finally caught.

“It had to be documented to show what really goes on when people have absolute power,” says Jamie Hector, who starred in “The Wire” as Marlo Stanfield and who now plays Sean Suiter, a homicide detective who gets caught up in the task force’s pull. “If you don’t show this then it’ll never end.”

Advertisement

The show also examines how politicians, the police union, and others handled or deflected concerns about brutality and corruption after the 2015 killing of Freddie Gray, a Black man who died of injuries suffered while in police custody.

“Corrupt cops are just the show’s engine,” Pelecanos says. “This is really about policing in America in general and where we’re going from here.”

Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), who directed all six episodes, is Black and Puerto Rican. He’s been hassled by police, but growing up in New York he had friends who were the children of police officers, and some later joined the force. “I loved that this show has a more textured, multilayered perspective, that it’s not just a ‘bad cop’ show,” he says. “And it’s not just a history lesson. We tried to make something cinematic that will get people engaged in the story.”

The cast includes Jon Bernthal as task force leader Wayne Jenkins and Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl, who amassed 46 complaints from civilians. Wunmi Mosaku’s Nicole Steele is the federal civil rights attorney looking into imposing a consent decree on Baltimore and Dagmara Dominczyk is an FBI agent investigating the task force.

Charles, a Baltimore native, had followed the saga in the news and “jumped at the chance” to join the show. “I care for the city very much, it’s such a part of me and my identity,” he says. “I knew that David and George were the right people to handle the narrative in terms of nuance and depth.”

Advertisement

Josh Charles (left) and Jon Bernthal in "We Own This City." Paul Schiraldi/HBO

Besides Hector the show features numerous “Wire” alumni, including Tray Chaney, Jermaine Crawford, Domenick Lombardozzi, Nathan E. Corbett, and Delaney Williams. “Stepping back into Baltimore felt great, like I belonged,” Hector says, “but I also had a job to do so I didn’t spend a lot of time focusing on that experience.”

Pelecanos says the team went beyond Fenton’s book in developing the background for the series. One new writer, D. Watkins, a Black Baltimorean, had personally been harassed by Hersl, while longtime collaborator Bill Zorzi did a year’s worth of research. “At our first writers’ meeting, he dropped a hundred pages on the table,” Pelecanos says. “And David [Simon] dug deep in with some homicide detectives he still knows.”

Capturing the life on the street also brought them into contact with ordinary citizens. Hector says two young men pulled him aside one day to describe in detail what had been done to them. “It changed the trajectory of people’s lives, and everybody in Baltimore — at least everybody that was Black — seems to have been touched in a negative way by this.”

Charles says he and Bernthal learned about that lingering trauma when they did a police ride-along ahead of the filming. When officers took a man out of his car for questioning — he had drug paraphernalia but nothing that justified an arrest — what struck Charles was how upset the man became, even though the officer was being respectful. “He kept saying, ‘You don’t understand, man, Ward and Taylor pulled us over and did the same thing.’ Maurice Ward and Marcus Taylor were members of that task force. You could feel the weight of what has happened, the ripple effect of those actions in that neighborhood for generations.”

Advertisement

Simon has been outspoken about the folly of America’s anti-drug policies, and Pelecanos has definite ideas about policing that do not include defunding but do require holding police accountable for bad behavior. He also favors paying officers more but requiring them to be better educated: “Hersl is the biggest argument for requiring at least an associate’s degree for officers,” he says.

Ultimately, however, the show is not seeking to provide answers about how to break the patterns that plague this and other police departments. “Police still have permission to hunt people because of the drug war and the quest for numbers from politicians,” he says. “The story is always evolving, but it’s not really changing unfortunately. We don’t have solutions; we’re just asking the questions.”

Pelecanos acknowledges that many people think the Black people victimized by the task force had it coming. “Half of America is going to say these people deserve to be pulled over and searched — they might not be guilty of what they were stopped for but they were guilty of something,” he says. “I don’t have any delusions that this is going to change those people.”

But he hopes viewers might think about how to create a more just society. “We’re just trying to pull people through the keyhole one at a time,” he says. “If people understand what it’s like to live under those conditions, they’ll have the empathy to want to do something about it.”