Auction of Jack Dorsey tweet NFT comes in millions below target

By Patrick McHale Bloomberg,Updated April 14, 2022, 32 minutes ago
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc., listens during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida, U.S., on Friday, June 4, 2021.Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The nonfungible token of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, which sold for $2.9 million last year to Sina Estavi, failed to garner much in the way of interest when it was recently put up for resale, Coindesk reports.

The auction for the NFT closed with only seven offers ranging from just 0.0019 Ether to 0.09 ETH, or about $6 to about $280. A far cry from the $48 million sought by the owner.

Estavi has two days to accept the bid or it will expire. He told Coindesk via WhatsApp, “The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it.”

