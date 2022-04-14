BPDA Director Brian Golden set to step down

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who has pledged to “abolish” the BPDA, in January announced her administration would hire a Chief of Planning, who could sit atop city’s planning and development apparatus. The cabinet-level post would “have primary responsibility for driving the Mayor’s vision for planning that advances the goals of a more equitable, resilient, transit-oriented, and affordable city,” the city said. City officials have been interviewing candidates for a chief, but have not announced a finalist.

Golden oversaw a building boom of unprecedented proportion in his eight-year tenure at the helm of the Boston Redevelopment Authority, as well as its rebranding to the Boston Planning and Development Agency six years ago.

Brian Golden, the longest-serving director of the city’s powerful real estate planning and development agency, is expected to announce his resignation Thursday, the Boston Globe has learned.

Advertisement

It’s unclear when Golden would depart. A spokesperson for the BPDA declined to comment on Wednesday evening. The agency’s board is scheduled to convene Thursday for its monthly meeting, and, while it does not appear on the formal agenda, multiple people familiar with the move said Golden’s resignation is expected to be discussed.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Golden, an attorney and former State Representative from Boston’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood, was a top official at the BRA for five years under former Mayor Thomas M. Menino and was named acting director in 2014 when former Mayor Martin J. Walsh took office. Walsh — who had campaigned on replacing the BRA with a city economic development authority — named Golden permanent director later that year. The two had served together in the State House.

Golden’s appointment came at a tumultuous time for the oft-critiqued agency, which decades prior had infamously razed the city’s West End neighborhood. A withering independent audit, ordered shortly after Walsh took office, painted the BRA as an outdated and mismanaged organization, with no idea how much land it owned, how much rent it was owed (and by whom) and no clear accountability or compliance structure.

Advertisement

Under Golden, the agency undertook sweeping changes, taking on the the tedious task of converting more than 100,000 hard copy paper documents into digital format, streamlining the management of inclusionary development funding that goes toward the construction of affordable housing and more.

The agency also expanded focus on planning, launching neighborhood-focused planning areas across the city as well as broader citywide plans on transportation, climate and overall growth — Go Boston 2030, Climate Ready Boston and Imagine Boston 2030, respectively. All the while, Boston’s building boom continued, with major mixed-use projects, skyscrapers and other developments popping up in almost every neighborhood.

Golden is the latest in a string of top officials to depart the BPDA since Walsh left office to become President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor. Few if any of those jobs have yet been filled. In 2019, Golden was a finalist for the top job at the Massachusetts Port Authority, and his name has been linked to other high-profile development positions in recent months.

Golden has also served as an active duty and reserve officer in the US Army for more than two decades, serving on active duty as recently as last month. He and his wife have five children.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.