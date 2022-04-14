Can Elon Musk really buy Twitter? Here are three big questions about the bid.

Coming less than two weeks after Musk disclosed he had bought 9 percent of Twitter’s shares, he offered $54.20 per share to buy the rest and take the company private. The offer from the richest person on the planet to take control of a popular social media platform used by more then 200 million people a day raises several critical questions:

Elon Musk did it again. The iconoclastic chief of the world’s largest electric carmaker shocked markets on Thursday with a $43 billion bid to take over Twitter.

Twitter’s stock price already jumped on the news that Musk had bought a stake. Since April 4, when Musk revealed his stock purchases, Twitter shares had gained 17 percent. On Thursday, amid the takeover talk, the shares gained another 3 percent to $47.28 in morning trading. But that was well short of Musk’s bid. Why the discrepancy? It reflects doubt that Musk will succeed anytime soon.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

In an official statement, Twitter said its board “will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

Advertisement

But Twitter’s management and board of directors has seemed wary of Musk since the billionaire revealed his stake, and might choose to fight the offer.

Last week, Twitter tried to entice Musk to join its board in return for an agreement not to take over the company. But after Musk rejected the offer, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal warned of “distractions ahead,” adding: “The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building.”

Twitter also has some corporate policies that could aid the company in keeping Musk at bay. For example, its board can issue new shares of preferred stock with voting rights and without needing the permission of current shareholders. Members of the board also are elected to staggered three-year terms, hindering an effort to wage a proxy contest and quickly gain control.

Advertisement

Where will Musk get the money?

Musk got himself in deep trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 when he tweeted that he planned to take Tesla private and had “funding secured” to finance the deal.

Musk did not have any such funding secured and the SEC charged him with securities fraud. In a settlement, Musk paid a $20 million penalty, stepped down as Tesla chair, and agreed to have additional controls imposed on his communications. He has since chafed at the settlement and went to court in March to have it overturned.

This time around, Musk made no such boast. Although he is listed as the world’s richest person by Bloomberg with an estimated net worth of $259 billion, that doesn’t mean he has $43 billion just lying around. Almost all of his wealth is tied up in Tesla and SpaceX stock. That has analysts expecting Musk would need to sell billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock to finance a Twitter takeover. That might upset Tesla shareholders. Musk could also try to line up financing by issuing debt to back the takeover, a common tactic on Wall Street.

What could change if Musk succeeds?

In a letter to the chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, Musk said Twitter had the potential to provide a platform for free speech around the world but added that the company “will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Advertisement

Before making the offer, over the weekend, Musk sent out a series of tweets with ideas for changing the service. Though he subsequently deleted the posts, they could reveal his thinking about reforming Twitter

In the tweets, Musk said Twitter should stop running ads, offer an edit button, accept dogecoin as payment for subscriptions, and give all paying subscribers an authenticated blue checkmark. He also suggested Twitter turn its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter and posted a poll asking if Twitter should remove the “w” from its name.

Even more significant changes could happen if Musk follows his free speech inclinations to the max. Twitter has struggled balancing policing the service for misinformation and hate speech with allowing free expression and a diversity of viewpoints. The balancing act has drawn substantial criticism from right-wing politicians, particularly after former President Trump was banned from the platform last year.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.