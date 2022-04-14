fb-pixel Skip to main content

Massachusetts plans relief on $1.3 billion in unemployment insurance overpayments

The move is the latest by the Baker administration to clear up a bureaucratic mess involving overpaid jobless claims during the pandemic.

By Larry Edelman Globe Columnist,Updated April 14, 2022, 36 minutes ago
Governor Charlie Baker at an event in Springfield last month. The Baker administration on Thursday said it would waive unemployment insurance repayments for about 133,000 people in Massachusetts, and make it easier for another 154,000 to apply for waivers.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Baker administration said on Thursday that it will write off as uncollectable about $475 million in overpaid state and federal insurance benefits, a move that will wipe away repayment bills for 133,000 residents.

The state also announced a “one-click” waiver request system for 154,000 claimants that it said would simplify and accelerate the process of granting waivers on another $782 million in benefit overpayments.

The moves follow a decision earlier this month by the US Labor Department that will allow Massachusetts to waive some federal overpayments. The state said Thursday the federal waiver will cover $349 million in overpaid claims.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.


Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.

