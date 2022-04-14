Welcome back to Fenway Park. Leave your cash at home.

Officials announced this week that Fenway is leaving loose change behind this season — and presumably forever. Instead, fans will be required to use credit cards or touchless smartphone payments for purchases in the concourses and stands.

The oldest ballpark in America is going cashless.

Forget those hot, summer days, passing $10 down the row for a hotdog at Fenway Park.

That means that a rumple of dollar bills won’t be enough to buy the beer, burgers, peanuts, and pretzels that fuel baseball season.

“The fully cashless environment,” a press release from the Red Sox read, will add a dose of convenience and “improve [the] speed of service.”

People who bring cash to a game will have to load it onto a Mastercard using one of three Cash-2-Card exchange kiosks. Those will be located on the Gate E Concourse, Home Plate Concourse, and the Kids Concourse, according to the release.

But Fenway is far from the first stadium to take the plunge.

Last year, Gillette Stadium forbade the use of paper money and installed similar kiosks at the 50-yard-line. Tickets for games and events there are fully mobile, too. (Fenway Park has also done away with traditional paper tickets, though you can still print your digital ticket and have it scanned at an entrance.)

Polar Park, the home of the WooSox in Worcester, debuted an autonomous retail store in December that sells snacks and memorabilia, with no scanning or checkout lines. The store employees a cluster AI-powered ceiling cameras that tracks customers’ purchases in a “digital cart.”

Still, the question of legality remains.

Business in Massachusetts are required to accept cash, per a state law passed in 1978. “No retail establishment offering goods and services for sale shall discriminate against a cash buyer by requiring the use of credit,” it reads. It’s possible that the kiosk system is a workaround, as it provides customers with cash an alternative.

A spokesperson for the Red Sox and Fenway Park did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Either way, fans on Twitter seem unhappy with the change.

“Cashless Fenway Park. How lame. Why does society allow this to be the norm? Why does everyone hate cash?” asked one user.

“Everything about a ‘Fully Cashless Environment’ sucks,” wrote another. “But the routine of people passing money down the row to the hot dog guy, and then the hot dog guy passing the change back down the aisle, is the bedrock of society.”

























