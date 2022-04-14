Workers are getting angry about companies ending vaccine mandates

Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen rules, often in an effort to attract new hires in a tight labor market, they could be alienating employees who dutifully got their shots. COVID-cautious workers and customers as well may take umbrage at the idea of sharing space with the unvaccinated, complicating the return-to-office push.

Nearly a third of employers who previously required COVID shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey.

Companies and municipalities already are facing an angry backlash from workers who were fired or placed on leave for refusing to get vaccinated. New exemptions for athletes and performers from New York City’s job-or-jab mandate have come under fire from workers and private-sector employees who still must comply with the requirements announced late last year.

Advertisement

“So you have athletes, entertainers, you have crowded, sold-out concerts, people vaccinated, not vaccinated, all together. And then little old me in a patrol car. I’m a threat to everybody?” said Cely Decolongon, a New York Police Department sergeant who remains unvaccinated and is seeking religious and medical exemptions. “I don’t get it. That makes no sense.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Virginia Alleyne, a longtime waitress at Yankee Stadium’s Legends Club who was fired last fall for refusing the shots, described New York City’s exemptions as “hypocritical” in a recent lawsuit against the city and Mayor Eric Adams.

Alarmed health experts also fret that hiring the unvaccinated could lead to outbreaks in the workplace — not to mention trigger another virus wave.

“Rolling back mandates seems to imply that the pandemic threat is somehow over when it’s not,” said Howard Koh, a former Obama administration health official who’s now a Harvard professor. “And it sends the message that the pandemic is behind us, when the next wave could be right around the corner.”

Advertisement

Only about 38 percent of employers currently require COVID-19 shots. Of those, 5 percent said they expect to rescind the policy this year, a forthcoming Willis Towers Watson survey found.

Another 10 percent of those surveyed said they previously required the shots but have since discontinued the policy. The survey reached about 600 employers representing about 10 million workers.

Like New York City, some companies are keeping mandates in place while relaxing certain terms. United Airlines, for example, is now allowing about 2,000 workers with exemptions to return to customer-facing roles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it would extend to May 3 a rule requiring masks on planes and trains while it evaluates the latest uptick in infections. Airlines have been pushing the administration to end the mask rule, which they argue puts their staff in an uncomfortable enforcement role, even as experts say it has helped keep workers safe.

The pullback on virus measures comes as COVID-related risks appear low and Americans are increasingly fed up with pandemic restrictions.

New COVID cases in the month to April 10 are about 95 percent lower than in January, when the Omicron wave peaked. On average, about 31,000 new virus cases were diagnosed each day this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. COVID patients have also emptied out of hospitals since early this year.

About 27 percent of US adults now report essentially having returned to normal activities, while 42 percent reported a partial return and only 17 percent said they were still doing few pre-pandemic activities, a recent survey found. (The remaining 14 percent said that COVID hadn’t changed their activities.)

Advertisement

“Many people, maybe even most people, are absolutely done with COVID and feel that it’s over,” said Jeff Levin-Scherz, a managing director at Willis Towers Watson.

Whether COVID is actually over remains to be seen. Another serious virus outbreak could still occur, public-health experts warn, especially as economic activity is rebounding with only about 66 percent of the US population fully vaccinated and the potential for further virus variants to emerge.

On Wednesday, New York’s health department said two new Omicron subvariants that appear even more transmissible than the highly contagious BA.2 are driving an uptick in COVID cases in the state.

And even when rates appear relatively low, risks still exist, especially for elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

“Everyone wants to put the pandemic behind us,” said Koh. “But the only way we’re going to do this with any certainty is to have the highest vaccination rates possible.”

At the same time, employers are anxious for a return to business as usual. They’re also hiring at a time of “extraordinary flux in the labor market,” said Erica Groshen, a senior economics adviser at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations School and former commissioner of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment, labor force participation, and immigration are all at low levels, while Americans are leaving their jobs at the highest rate in 20 years.

Advertisement

These factors all add up to a competitive market for new employees, and particularly for entry-level, lower-wage positions, Groshen said. Vaccination rates are also lower among younger, less-educated Americans, survey data shows — exactly the types of workers likely to be in the running for these jobs.