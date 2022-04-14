Do I take a chance on this ‘unsophisticated’ man?

I am a divorced, professional woman, early 60s, trying to meet an intelligent, kind, non-pretentious man for a serious relationship.

There was a man I dated for almost two years — I loved him — but he repeatedly wasn’t candid about his situation, and canceled plans with me often. When I asked for clarity, he told me I misunderstood, and emphasized how he was always the victim in his life’s circumstances.

I stopped attempting to understand his victim mentality and ended the relationship. Several years later, I have met an intelligent, kind, unsophisticated man who is quite sincere. I probably have more financial security than he does, however, he is hard-working. Neither of us has plans to retire. Do I take a chance on this diamond in the rough or just let go of the notion that I will meet someone?

NOT TYPICALLY THE RISK TAKER

A. It sounds like you’re excited about this new person. You believe this man is sincere and kind. You think he’s smart.

My question to you: Why wouldn’t you pursue it?

If you were feeling lukewarm about the whole thing, I’d say give it up. Maybe take a beat and consider what else is out there. But this particular man seems to be the kind of person you want. You do seem hopeful.

Maybe this is about the finances — that he doesn’t have what you do or more. I can’t tell you money doesn’t matter, and only you understand your own needs. If you were hoping for a partner who might help make retiring easier, well ... that’s something to be honest with yourself about.

But you do not list money as a priority in your first sentence. Think about why.

All dating is a risk. You can be open to it or shut it all down.

You say you want something serious. It does sound like you’ve found a good candidate.

MEREDITH

READERS RESPOND:

I don’t understand what the previous unreliable guy has to do with the new romantic interest. So he’s not a professor with 12 degrees? So what? Try appreciating this man for who he is — he could be just delightful and a great match for you. And maybe he’ll challenge some of your lingering biases as well. WIZEN

I know a very elderly couple (think mid-90s) who, on paper, seem unaligned. I asked the wife how it works out. Her answer is that her husband is a kind, funny, faithful, family man who adores her, the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. When he proposed to her back in the early 1940s she immediately said yes. Because she loved him and she didn’t care about their differences. She filled in the missing pieces with other people. She enjoyed the other artists in her painting group, which fed her artistic needs. She led several book groups, which fed her need for intellectual curiosity and discussion. Her husband is a mechanical genius, a trait that she definitely does NOT share. As a team, they are unstoppable. HIKERGALNH128

No one can tell you what to do, but ... these are the questions I would ask myself ... are you on the same path? Do you want the same things out of life? Can you have the conversations you want to have? Do you value the same things? You don’t say what about financial security is bothering you. Also worth examining. ASH

I think you are hung up on the “sophistication” thing, or lack of it. Not sure in what ways you feel he is unsophisticated, but accept him for who he is, or move on. He sounds like a great match for someone who will appreciate all he does have to offer. EVERYMOMS

You should not confuse intelligence with sophistication. VALENTINO---

As my sophisticated, wealthy widowed friend said about the man she fell madly in love with: I don’t care how much money he has. He makes me feel like 1 million bucks. SEENITTOO

