Family fun in N.H., nonstop flights from PVD, and a Dante-inspired hotel in Italy

Spring is here and romance is in the air at Purity Spring Resort, a sprawling lakeside property nestled between the Lakes Region and the White Mountains of New Hampshire. This family-run and family-friendly resort offers a wide range of warm weather activities, including hiking, waterskiing, kayaking, canoeing, and lake swimming, and, in winter, skiing, snowboarding, snowtubing, ice-skating inside their domed skating rink, and cross-country and snowshoeing trails in the Purity Spring XC & Snowshoe Reserve. Add a little spice to your getaway with the resort’s Romance Package. Stay in a premium lake-view room and enjoy a box of locally made Kellerhaus chocolate truffles, choice of a bottle of red or white wine (or non-alcoholic sparkling cider), and two keepsake wine glasses. Package rates at The Inn from $143; Mill or Lakeside Cottage rates from $215. Call or book online with promo code ROMANCE. 800-373-3754, www.purityspring.com .

NEW NONSTOP FLIGHTS FROM PVD

If you’re a fan of nonstop flights — and who isn’t? — pack your bags and head to Providence’s T.F. Green International Airport, where 10 nonstop destinations were recently added to its roster of flights. The new cities with direct links from Providence include Nashville, Denver, Raleigh-Durham, Savannah, Miami, Richmond, and more on airlines including Allegiant Air, Frontier, American, and Breeze. Driving to the airport? T.F. Green offers a variety of parking options for hourly and long-term parking. All airport lots feature 24-hour security, lighting, and shuttle service from Long Term Express Lot E. www.pvdairport.com

The Paradiso-themed room, with cooler, ethereal colors.

The Inferno-themed room, featuring intense red tones.

THERE:

DANTE INSPIRED HOTEL DEBUTS IN ITALY

Set in a lesser-known neighborhood in the Italian city best known for its rich culture, the 25hours Hotel San Paolino spans an entire block in the heart of Florence’s Santa Maria Novella district. Marking the first property in Italy for the growing 25hours Hotels brand, founded in Germany, the new hotel was whimsically designed by Milan-based Paola Navone who drew inspiration from Dante’s Divine Comedy. Sixty-six guest rooms are found in the original monastery, next to the eponymous church of San Paolino, while 104 guest rooms with balconies debut in a new annex. Eclectic design themes of heaven and hell are playfully alternated, and guide guests through the virtues and vices of Dante’s world with two unique styles of guestrooms: Inferno, featuring intense red tones; and Paradiso, with cooler, ethereal colors. The property further boasts three dining/drinks options, Finnish sauna, fully-equipped fitness room, and Cinema Paradiso, a dedicated film lounge. Are you going to heaven or hell? You decide! Rates from $175. www.25hours-hotels.com/en/hotels/florence/piazza-san-paolino

Many resorts serve meals with medal-winning wines but the newly opened Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards takes the concept up a notch.

LUXE DESTINATION BLOOMS IN VIRGINIA HIGHLANDS

Many resorts serve meals with medal-winning wines but the newly opened Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards takes the concept up a notch. Guests at the 450-plus acres property, located in the heart of the Virginia Highlands, will enjoy culinary experiences curated by Chef Travis Milton (a James Beard nominee) featuring locally sourced cuisine paired with wines made from grapes grown right on property, including Viognier, Chardonnay, Merlot, and Petit Verdot. Rolling hills, farmland, and vineyards are the scenic backdrop for this ground-up destination that boasts 28 highly appointed rooms and suites; 950-square-foot Presidential Suite; nine customized luxe yurts; two dining options (Hickory and Taste); inviting common areas; infinity pool; 300-person banquet facility and more. Rates from $350. 276-244-4466, www.nicewonderfarm.com.

Sightseeing just got easier and less expensive with the Go City travel app.

EVERYWHERE:

COST-SAVING SIGHTSEEING MOBILE PASS

Sightseeing just got easier and less expensive with the Go City travel app. Simply choose a city from more than 25 available national and international destinations, from Boston and Bangkok to Stockholm and Sydney, download the app, and begin planning which attractions you’d like to visit. For one low price, the pass offers access to a wide range of experiences and tours with no further payment at the gate. Perfect for both pre-planned and last-minute getaways, giving you freedom to do what you want at incredible savings. For example, the New York City 5-Choice Explorer Pass can save around 46-percent compared to buying individual tickets for five separate attractions. Users can browse curated lists of experiences that are useful for first-time visitors looking for top attractions as well as locals looking for under-the-radar experiences. gocity.com/en-us

OUTDOOR APPAREL KEEPS YOU MOVING

Spruce up your spring adventure wardrobe with the men’s and women’s outdoor apparel by Ibex, a manufacturer of high-quality merino wool performance products. Intended for use in all outdoor activities — skiing, hiking, running, fishing — the multi-layering tops, bottoms, sweaters, hoodies, jackets, and more are thermo-regulating, anti-odor, breathable, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant. Merino is an active fiber that reacts to changes in body temperature, keeping you warm or cool accordingly, and is soft on skin, meaning it’s never itchy or irritating. It also packs down light so you can wear it more and wash it less. In addition to 100 percent merino wool products, the company offers other innovative collections featuring wool, nylon, and elastane blends. Various prices. ibex.com

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.