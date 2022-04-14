She doesn’t pack light and that’s just how it is

Favorite vacation destination? This question always makes me realize I probably need to go on more vacations. I have been working — writing, rehearsals — when not teaching for the past 25 years. I do love Martha’s Vineyard, though. It’s very relaxing and historically has a large Black community. I go with family and I feel like everyone just decompresses.

Family is very important to playwright and educator Kirsten Greenidge. She and her husband and kids live with extended family in Westborough — “There are eight of us in two houses connected by a sunroom,” she said — so it’s no surprise that her latest play, “Our Daughters, Like Pillars,” at the Huntington Theatre through May 8, is about family. Based on a novel called “The Living Is Easy,” by Dorothy West, it centers around a contemporary Black family whose members go to Conway, N.H., for a summer vacation. “It’s a drama with comedic elements,” said Greenidge, a playwright-in-residence at Company One Theatre in Boston and a theater professor at Boston University. “I hope people think it’s funny and they laugh. … We had a good time in rehearsals.” We caught up with the Arlington native, who is married to Ron Nigro, an energy installation specialist and wine sommelier, and has two children — Katia, 14, and Hunter, 12 — to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? Fancy sweet cocktails. The trend is often more toward the bitter, brutish side, and I am not a fan.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’d love to travel to the places where the various members of my family and my husband’s family are from. So Barbados, Naples, Cape Breton, Norway, Ghana …

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? A book – or five.

Aisle or window? Window, so I can read and sleep. I am also often traveling for theater work, and I try to travel to accommodate my kids’ schedules, so that can mean very early flights or late-night flights, so I use flying to catch up on sleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory? Climbing over rocks in the river next to the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Eating the equivalent of five meals a day.

Best travel tip? For me it is: If you have figured out you are not someone who packs light, then do not pack light. For years I tried to pack light and then just spent more time trying to adjust to other people’s version of travel — camping, pack light; day trip, pack light; sleepaway camp, pack light — and I became very anxious. Now I pack how I want, and what I want, and I am less of an undesirable travel companion — and if and when someone comments on my number of bags, I just say I do not pack light and that is usually the end of that topic and they get nosy with someone else.

JULIET PENNINGTON