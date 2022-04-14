Si Cara brings canotto-style pizza to Central Square; reaper-hot chicken sets Newton aflame

Also at the hotel, Kestra is now open for lunch and dinner with a Mediterranean-American menu: fish stew, fattoush salad, octopus a la plancha, falafel wraps, and more. It’s open until 10 p.m. daily.

Openings: Lifted Pool Bar opens on the fifth floor of the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport (450 Summer St.) on Monday, April 18: Enjoy fish tacos, French toast grilled cheese, chocolate empanadas, and even comedy shows on Thursday nights. Visit daily from 11 a.m. The Omni is home to a prime rooftop pool.

In Newton, the L.A.-based Dave’s Hot Chicken chain now has a local outpost (141 Needham St.). Visit daily from 11 a.m. for chicken tenders and sliders (from mild to “reaper”-level heat), cheese fries, mac and cheese, and kale slaw for a healthy touch.

Now you can enjoy Caribbean-Asian fusion on the 8th floor of Boston City Hall (1 City Hall Square) thanks to ZaZ, run by aspiring dentist-turned-chef Olrie Roberts. His original restaurant is in Hyde Park. Beat the workday blues with Cajun seafood hush puppies, jerk salmon and teriyaki salmon wraps, and crispy jackfruit.

Coming soon: SRV executive chef Michael Lombardi will open a solo project, pizza-and-wine-bar Si Cara, in Central Square (450 Massachusetts Ave.) by mid-June if all goes according to plan. There will be 55 seats inside and 30 on the patio.

“The translation is ‘yes, dear,’ in Italian, and the name comes from the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren, when you visit and they let you do whatever you want. Mine would give me desserts when I stayed at their house,” he says.

Lombardi grew up outside New Haven — pizza country — and enjoys a good regional pie (Ernie’s is his favorite), although the process at Si Cara is a bit different: He’ll focus on canotto-style pizza, which is “a Neapolitan style that the younger generation has made their own, with a big, airy, puffy crust. The pizza resembles a life raft,” he says. “The crust is soft and airy, and a lot of time and effort goes into the flavor of the dough. Some pizza is all about toppings on bread. This is an equal marriage of dough and ingredients.”

Also look for an all-natural wine list that goes beyond Italy to France, Germany, and the United States.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.