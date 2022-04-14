A touch of France in California’s Sonoma Wine Country

We discovered a little Provence in America. Sonoma County in northern California, with verdant hills and valleys stretching between the Sonoma Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, has mild temperatures, country wine chateaus, and some 425 wineries. It also has fields of lavender, forests of towering redwoods, and charming towns, filled with one-of-a-kind shops and farm-to-table eateries. It’s the more easy-going, casual sister to neighboring, notorious Napa Valley; Quiet Jo March to bolder sister Beth. We planned a jam-packed itinerary of fine wining and dining, spa treatments, and at least one walk among the big trees.

We had a much-needed, highly anticipated trip planned for more than two years: a girlfriend’s getaway to Provence, France. When the border opened, we were going. And then we weren’t. Emerging variants, high-priced plane tickets, war in the Ukraine, lingering fears. … But we so needed time with our friends away from the quotidian grind. Pivot.

Healdsburg, named one of the best places to visit by Conde Nast Traveler magazine in 2021, is the buzzing place to stay in Sonoma Wine Country; a perfect base for exploring the area. The pretty little town is packed with restaurants, tasting rooms, art galleries, and high-end boutiques, surrounding a leafy central plaza.

The first night we spent at the Harmon Guest House (www.harmonguesthouse.com, average rate $479), located in downtown Healdsburg with easy access to shops and restaurants. The property is a contemporary gem, with open courtyards filled with plants, and spacious, contemporary rooms, some with small balconies. First on the agenda was drinks at the hotel’s rooftop open bar with views of Fitch Mountain and Sonoma’s rolling hills.

“It’s so green!” our friend Carroll said. We’d left New England’s dirty brown, early spring landscape, and California’s vibrant hues were already working their rejuvenating magic. Dinner that evening was at Barndiva, a lively bistro focused on fresh, farm-to-table dishes (www.barndiva.com). We shared goat cheese croquettes with lavender honey, Dungeness crab bucatini, and local, seared trout. Of course, there was accompanying wine and shared slices of dark chocolate cake drizzled with Sangiovese sauce.

Healdsburg is filled with coffee and pastry shops. The next morning, we rightly chose Black Oak Coffee (www.blackoakcoffee.com) for an early morning cup of Joe (the award-winning espresso is dynamite — in a good way!), with pastries and breakfast burritos. Fortified, we were ready to walk among the redwoods.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve (www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=450), in nearby Guerneville, features a grove of majestic, towering Sequoia trees, remnants from an ancient forest that once covered the area. We walked sun-dappled nature trails, flanked by a forest floor covered in blooming clover, sorrel, and just emerging trillium. The trees were magnificent, including the 310-foot-high Parson Jones Tree, the tallest tree in the grove, and the 1,400-year-old Colonel Armstrong Tree, the oldest tree in the grove.

Our next stop was the Seghesio Family Winery (www.seghesio.com). The Seghesio family planted their first vines in 1895, and five generations later, their winery continues to be well regarded for its high-quality Sonoma Valley Zinfandels. The winery produces about 100,000 cases a year; about 95 percent of them are Zinfandel. We sat on a terrace under a canopy of trees, surrounded by gardens, and tasted four wines: an estate Barbera and three Zinfindels. All were lovely, and a few bottles got shipped home.

By late afternoon, it was time to check into Hotel Trio, a modern Marriott Bonvoy all-suite property where we’d spend the next couple of nights (www.hoteltrio.com, average rate $400). Spacious suites, with neutral hues and contemporary furnishings, include full kitchens, modern baths, and separate sitting areas. There’s a large lobby/social area, free breakfast, free shuttle into town, free bottle of wine and an outdoor heated pool area with barbecue grills and picnic tables. Some in our group spent the rest of the afternoon relaxing by the pool, while others headed into town to do a little shopping.

We met up early evening at Marine Layer Wines, a recently opened tasting room in downtown Healdsburg, showcasing small-production, single-vineyard Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays (www.marinelayerwines.com). The stylish, bright room features light woods, granite counters, colorful Moroccan wool rugs and handmade ceramic pendant lights sculpted by Oaxacan artists. We settled into couches and armchairs for a tasting of five signature wines, including two Chardonnays and three Pinot Noirs. The wines were light and luscious and the accompanying mezze platter, with pickled veggies, house-made crackers and dips, was perfect.

There was some discussion among the group about dinner at Willie’s Seafood & Raw Bar, a popular downtown restaurant. “We’re from New England! We can always get seafood!” Yes, “But we’re also near the Pacific!” The “for its” won out, and the “reluctants” were won over in the end. The lively restaurant had great cocktails and food. We shared plates of seared ahi tuna with truffled soy, Dungeness crab salads, charred octopus tacos and mint lamb skewers.

What’s not to like about wine for breakfast? The next morning, we joined the 10 a.m. wine tasting tour at the stately Jordan Vineyard & Winery, a family-owned California winery located on 1,200 acres in Alexander Valley. “This is our French chateau!” Carroll squealed. The picturesque winery was inspired by grand French country estates and founded by Tom and Sally Jordan who wanted to create a Bordeaux-style California Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery produces about 100,000 cases of wine a year, including about 70,000 cases of Cabernet Sauvignon and 30,000 cases of Chardonnay.

We began the tour on the terrace overlooking a pond, vegetable gardens, an apiary, expansive fields of wildflowers and rolling hills stretching to the horizon. We visited the fermentation and barrel rooms, the estate library, where we sipped Chardonnay accompanied with small bowls of fresh pea soup topped with a dollop of crème fraiche. We also visited the estate’s private dining room, where we enjoyed sips of their 2015 and 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, accompanied with a tender marinated lamb bite, and an assortment of cheeses. Not a bad start to the day.

And it kept getting better. We visited the quirky and fun Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, which our guide called “a wine wonderland” (www.thefamilycoppola.com/en/ffcw). It has a pool, bar, restaurant, bocce courts, terraces, and a collection of Coppola movie memorabilia, including a 1948 Tucker Torpedo automobile and the desk that Don Corleone used in “The Godfather.” We sat on the terrace overlooking Alexander Valley, tasting wines, including their Director’s Cut Zinfandel, one of the winery’s most popular bottles.

The rest of the afternoon was spent at the recently opened Montage Healdsburg (www.montagehotels.com), a luxury resort set on 258 acres of vineyards, gardens, wildflower fields and oak tree groves, nesting in the shadows of 4,343-foot Mount St. Helena. We’d book massages at Spa Montage, an 11,500-square-foot oasis, with a slew of state-of-the-art treatments. A 60-minute massage, with locally sourced, cold decanted olive oil scented with lavender, put us in a very California state of mind.

“C’est délicieux!” we toasted at dinner our final night, clinking our glasses of wine. We were dining at Roof 106 at The Matheson in downtown Healdsburg (www.thematheson.com). The lively, contemporary restaurant is helmed by Dustin Valette, one of Healdsburg’s favorite chefs, and housed in an historic 110-year-old building once used as a bakery by Valette’s great-grandfather. We sat outside, perched above Healdsburg’s central plaza and bustling streets, eating wood-fired, specialty pizzas, one with house-cured pork belly and gruyere, another with feta, broccolini, charred onion and spicy peppers. “La vie est belle!” Clink.

For information on Healdsburg, visit www.stayhealdsburg.com. For more general information on Sonoma County, visit www.sonomacounty.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com