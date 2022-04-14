Barnstable man gets prison time for selling ghost guns to undercover agent

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to two years in prison for selling four so-called ghost guns to an undercover agent.

Jacob Linhares, 34, of Barnstable, sold the weapons that he had manufactured from out his truck during covert meetings in the parking lot of a Cape Cod shopping center between May 25, 2020 and June 15, 2020, according to court documents.

Linhares and the agent used coded language through phone calls and text messages to arrange the meetings, federal prosecutors said.