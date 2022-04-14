Best things to do in R.I. this week: April 15-22

Beep beep alert! If you missed last week’s column, A: why? B: you missed the announcement that it’s #FoodTruckFriday season, baby. Starting April 15, 15 local food trucks — including local beer from Trinity Brewhouse — will park at Roger Williams Park at 5 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket and soak up live tunes from local artists, jump on the carousel, hop the train ride. #TGIF. Free admission; pay for what you eat. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here .

I’m not kidding, Rhode Island, I have shorts on right now. I can see other people in shorts. I think— dare I say it— we’re in full-spring mode. Judging by the calendar, Rhody has a bad case of spring fever. Events are popping up like crocuses, and I have this week’s bouquet: hikes, beer, barbecue, art classes, live music, Earth Day celebrations and more.

MARC MARON

Master Podcaster Marc Maron — host of the insanely popular “WTF with Marc Maron” — brings the LOL to Providence’s Columbus Theater April 15. From $45. Doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here.

JUST MY IMAGINATION

Nope, I’m not imagining this. There is indeed still time to see Tony-winner “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” at PPAC. Though April 17. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

THIS MAGIC MOMENT

This truly is a magic musical moment. On April 16, while the music of The Temptations plays the Providence, The Drifters will be in East Greenwich. From “Up on the Roof” to “Under the Boardwalk” these legends have hits all over the place. Tickets from $45, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

ALPACAS IN LITTLE COMPTON

The round head. The crazy bangs. The little smile! There’s just something about alpacas. Hope Alpaca Farm in Little Compton opens its gates to the public April 16. Meet Huacaya alpacas, donkey and ducks, shop in the farm store and tour the farm. #BecauseAlpacas. Free. 11 a.m to 3 p.m. 134 Maple Ave. Details here.

TIME TO DYE

No, it’s not a James Bond spoof, but an Easter Eve celebration. Learn to dye Easter eggs with natural dyes and textures “using items found around the home” at Bristol’s Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum. Free. April 16. 10 a.m. to noon. 101 Ferry Road. Details here.

JULIE RHODES

Do yourself a favor and listen to powerhouse singer Julie Rhodes’ cover of Etta James’s “I’d Rather Go Blind.” Mind-blowing. The Woburn, Mass.-native blues-belter told me previously that she didn’t discover her tremendous talent until a house show in Providence. “Before the house party, I was not singing in front of anyone, ever,” she said. Now Julie Rhodes & The Electric Company take stage in Providence for Askew’s 4th Anniversary Party April 16. $12. Doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here and here.

EARTH WEEK

We’ve only got one Rhode Island. Earth Day is April 22, and Aquidneck Island Earth Week is peppered with events April 16-25. Norman Bird Sanctuary hosts quite a few:

Free. 875 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here . This is your spring to start birding. Join naturalists for a bird-watching beach walk along Third Beach “to watch for visiting rare spring birds.” BYOB (binoculars, that is) and scout the shore for sandpipers, eiders, buffleheads, and more.

12:30-2:30 p.m. 583 3rd Beach Road, Middletown. Details here . They also host “Beginner Birding: Spring Migration Celebration” April 17. Learn about songbirds and join a naturalist on a warbler walk on the trails. Refuel with donuts and coffee.

On April 20, join hikers at the Sanctuary for a free guided walk through the nature trails . Free. No registration needed, meet in parking lot by 3:20 p.m.

April 21, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets from $5. Details here. The brave might try a night walk and learn about Rhody’s nocturnal creatures. And I don’t mean Providence pub-crawlers.

On April 19 and 20, Newport Vineyards hosts a Sustainability Tour of their agriculture farm — learning about the growing, culinary philosophy, composting, solar energy and more — followed by a wine-tasting. Because Farms = Food (and wine.) 11 a.m. tour, noon tasting. Tour is free; tasting $17. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Details here.

SCHOOL VACATION FIELD TRIPS

This is school vacation week, and (breathe, moms and dads) three must-stops:

$14 for adults and children, 100 South St., Providence. 401-273-5437. Details here . Take a family field trip to the Providence Children’s Museum. Their hands-on programs and areas, geared toward kids ages 1 to 11, are “dedicated to the idea that children learn through play and that play is good for children and their families.” There are some unique exhibits.” In “Innovation Lab,” kids can work with real tools. “Thinkspace” is all about puzzles; while “Play Power” lets kids send objects through air tubes, and construct magnetic mazes.

$25 per adult, $23 per child. Rain or shine. Register online for a selected time slot. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I. 401-785-3510. Details here . Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts an “Asian Lantern Spectacular” Wednesday through Sunday evenings, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Kiddos can “journey through a wonderland of larger-than-life illuminated lanterns” and try Asian-inspired cuisine, according to their website.

20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500. Details here. For slightly older kids, The RISD Museum is a gem. (I could spend an hour in on the Egyptian artifacts alone.)

I SPEAK FOR THE TREES

Head to Salve Regina’s Arboretum to get your Lorax vibes on and learn about our oxygen-giving friends April 20. Plus; snag a reusable food bag, and nosh lemonade and cookies, before the Annual Arboretum tree-planting at 2:15 p.m. #LoraxVibes. Free. 1 p.m. Misto Gatehouse Front Lawn, Salve Regina University, 100 Ochre Point Ave., Newport. Details.

SMITHFIELD’S STORM KING

Art and nature fans, this is for you: Taking inspiration from Andy Goldsworthy — who uses site-specific sculptures and land art using only natural materials — Smithfield hosts “Earth Day Art Making.” Goldsworthy has made incredible installations around the world, including noted Storm King Art Center.

After learning about Goldsworthy’s work, Rhode Islanders will build their own sculptures to either install in the pine forest, add to a large installation, or keep. Forage for found materials or bring materials of your own to add to the installation. I love all of this. 374 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Details here.

SWAMP WALK, BARBECUE & BEER

Welp, this sounds awesome. On Earth Day proper, you can walk through a swamp, then enjoy barbecue, beer and live music. The Nature Conservancy hosts “one our favorite hikes — through forest, fields and yes, some swamp,” while guides “point out birds, flowers and other interesting stuff along the way,” according to event info.

After the hike, you’ll head to Shaidzon Beer Company for an Earth Day party — with barbecue and live music. Hikers get a free beer. (Yes, please.) Advance registration required. Free to register. April 22, 2 p.m. Meet at Great Swamp Management Area, 277 Great Neck Road, South Kingstown. Full details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.