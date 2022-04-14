Boston seeking ‘proven transformational leader’ as new police commissioner

The city will accept applications for the next month. Mayor Michelle Wu has said she hopes to have a new commissioner in place this spring.

“We are committed to identifying candidates who are prepared to serve in this pivotal moment, to partner with the community, build trust and accountability, and advance essential reforms,” retired Justice Geraldine Hines, who chairs the city’s search committee for a new commissioner, said in a statement.

Boston officials announced Thursday they are accepting applications for a new police commissioner, saying the city is seeking a “proven transformational leader” who will prioritize accountability and transparency.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long has served as acting commissioner for over a year, but has said he does not want the position permanently. The last police commissioner, Dennis White, was placed on leave by then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh just two days after being appointed when domestic violence allegations against him surfaced.

In January, Wu named a five-member committee to identify and interview prospective candidates. The committee has since held a series of community meetings to solicit opinions from residents.

“I’m grateful to every resident and community member who shared feedback, and to our search committee for shaping that into a clear picture of what Boston needs in our next Police Commissioner,” Wu said in a press release. “I look forward to the next steps in moving forward our urgent and thorough search.”

The job posting seeks candidates with a “proven record of implementing community-centered, reform-focused, innovative solutions to advance public safety.”

“The person chosen for this position must also demonstrate a commitment to innovative, evidence-based public safety strategies,” it reads. “They will set meaningful standards of accountability, transparency, and excellence that directly confront and mitigate systemic issues of racial bias in policing.”

Candidates must have a “proven ability to develop and implement evidence-based strategies to improve public safety,” the listing stated, as well as “a commitment to infusing the culture and practice of policing in Boston with anti-racist principles and practices, including actively mitigating and eliminating the use of excessive force and oppressive police tactics in interactions with communities and people of color.”

The city has hired the Police Executive Research Forum, a firm headed by Boston native Chuck Wexler, to conduct a “rigorous and thorough” nationwide search for the best candidates, Hines said.

Wexler said his team is looking forward to working with the committee and Wu “to build a diverse candidate pool that reflects the vision of Boston’s residents for a bold and innovative Police Commissioner.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.