Canton man arrested, indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking a child

“We believe that this defendant preyed on, groomed, and advertised a vulnerable 15-year-old girl, a child, for commercial sex — profiting off his exploitation,” US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in the statement. “This case is an unfortunate reminder that sex trafficking knows no limits. It can reach any community and target victims of all ages.”

Keion Rowell made his initial appearance Thursday in US District Court in Boston, where he was held pending an arraignment and detention hearing set for Tuesday, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.

A 23-year-old Canton man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of sex trafficking of a child and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor in connection with the alleged grooming of a 15-year-old girl, officials said.

Advertisement

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division, called the facts of the case “gut-wrenching.”

“No person, let alone a child, should ever be treated as a commodity, and sold for sex, but Keion Rowell is accused of doing exactly that,” Bonavolonta said the statement. “Child sex traffickers often prey upon our community’s most vulnerable minors — runaways, foster kids, children who face difficult circumstances — promising their young victims that they will receive care and support when that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

An attorney for Rowell could not immediately be located Thursday evening.

On Jan. 28, 2021, FBI agents located a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing about 10 to 14 days earlier, after she left her home in a Boston suburb, according to the statement.

The victim’s cellphone contained nude and revealing photos of her, online advertisements for commercial sex that included her image, and Venmo and CashApp mobile payment accounts, prosecutors said.

Rowell had allegedly opened an account for the victim on an online messaging platform that advertised commercial sex with her, and he instructed her on how much she should charge, according to the statement. Rowell forced the victim to participate in commercial sex acts on multiple occasions and kept the proceeds, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.