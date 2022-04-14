Check out the latest improvements at Fenway Park

The new Truly Terrace above the right field bleachers.

Among the newest features is the Truly Terrace, an 8,800-square-foot open-air concourse space located at the back of the bleachers that includes a barstool seating, standing room areas with drink rails, a 360-degree island bar, and new restrooms. It will also feature a “grab-and-go” drink market with a visual recognition smart self-checkout system, Red Sox officials said in a statement.

The Red Sox on Wednesday unveiled an array of improvements made at Fenway Park during the offseason designed to boost the fan experience.





Located behind the terrace is the newly-built studio that will be NESN’s new broadcast home for their pre- and post-game shows during Red Sox home games. The studio has a signature mural wall consisting of nearly 2,000 baseballs and 60 wooden bats, Red Sox officials said.

Advertisement

The new NESN set on the Truly Terrace level. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





The team also announced that the ballpark would be transitioning to a “fully cashless experience” for the upcoming season, with concessions stands that will only accept credit cards or touchless payment with smartphones.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Another new feature at the park is the 521 Overlook, a new, 7,600-square-foot event space located above the Truly Terrace that offers sweeping views of the park. The indoor function space — which is named after the number of home runs Ted Williams hit during his career — has a capacity of up to approximately 600 people, Red Sox officials said.

New 7,600-square-foot event space. Jim Davis/Globe Staff





Above the 521 Overlook is an expanded video board that measures approximately 62 feet wide and 16 feet tall that will be able to display more game information and two new LED boards have been installed along the fascia between the Truly Terrace and 521 Overlook that will display the line score, in-game starting pitcher stats, and reliever information when pitchers are warming up in the bullpen, Red Sox officials said.

In addition to the new features, fans may notice another new thing at the ballpark — a sponsor name on the grass. Red Sox officials said this is the first time in the team’s history that the park will have such signage on the field.

Advertisement

“Through a partnership with Aspiration, their name will now be featured near the fungo circles on the grass between the warning track and the infield,” Red Sox officials said in statement. “As part of the partnership, and consistent with the club’s ongoing commitment to sustainability initiatives, the Red Sox will invest a portion of each ticket purchased by fans to the Aspiration Planet Protection Fund to help offset the carbon footprint of fans attending games.”





Boston Mayor Michelle Wu toured Fenway Park on Wednesday, accompanied by Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy (second from right) as well as EVP/COO Jonathan Gilula (left) as she was shown some of the off season enhancements to the park. Red Sox owner John Henry (far right) was also present. The group is pictured walking down the right field line. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A window washer cleans the glass outside of the Press Box as Fenway Park gets ready for Opening Day. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.