Coast Guard marks construction of new pier for First Response Cutters at base in Boston

Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Michelle Wu, and US Congressman Stephen F. Lynch will be on hand Thursday morning at Coast Guard Base Boston for a ceremony to mark the construction of a new pier for vessels known as First Response Cutters used for missions such as search and rescue and drug busts, the agency said.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the officials will attend the groundbreaking ceremony at the base on Commercial Street at 10 a.m. Rear Admiral Thomas Allan, commander of the Coast Guard First District, will also attend.

“This ceremony marks the starts of a large Coast Guard investment in the Northeast with a $35 million recapitalization of current Coast Guard facilities at Base Boston and acquisition of six new Fast Response Cutters at a cost of $380 million,” the statement said.