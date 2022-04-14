Coast Guard marks construction of new pier for First Response Cutters at base in Boston

Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Michelle Wu, and US Congressman Stephen F. Lynch will be on hand Thursday morning at Coast Guard Base Boston for a ceremony to mark the construction of a new pier for vessels known as First Response Cutters used for missions such as search and rescue and drug busts, the agency said.
In a statement, the Coast Guard said the officials will attend the groundbreaking ceremony at the base on Commercial Street at 10 a.m. Rear Admiral Thomas Allan, commander of the Coast Guard First District, will also attend.
“This ceremony marks the starts of a large Coast Guard investment in the Northeast with a $35 million recapitalization of current Coast Guard facilities at Base Boston and acquisition of six new Fast Response Cutters at a cost of $380 million,” the statement said.
Advertisement
According to the Coast Guard, the vessels are the newest cutter class replacing Legacy Island Class Patrol Boats.
They will operate throughout the First District from New York to the Canadian border, the statement said. The guard said the cutters are used for search and rescue; fisheries law enforcement; drug and migrant interdiction; port, waterways, and coastal security; and national defense.
“In addition, the Coast Guard will increase personnel presence in the area with 222 new Coast Guard members to crew and maintain the cutters,” the statement said. “These new crews are expected to have an annual economic impact of $45 million on the local economy.”
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.